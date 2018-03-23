Probe killing of 3.19 lakh rats: Eknath Khadse

MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former minister Eknath Khadse raised a query in the Assembly about alleged corruption related to the claims of a contractor of killing 3.19 lakh rats in seven days in Mantralaya alone. He said that the company that was awarded the contract claimed it killed all the rodents in a week even though the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had mentioned in the past that it took two years to kill six lakh rats.

Analysing the company’s claim further, Mr Khadse said, “This means 45,628.57 rats were killed every day. The 0.57 must be newborns.” To the sound of laughter in the House, the former minister added. “It also means the company killed 31.68 rats in one minute. Their weight was around 9,125.71kg and every day one truck was required to take them out of Mantralaya. But it is not known where they were disposed.” Mr Khadse also said that the BMC has made a separate claim of killing six lakh rodents in two years’ time. “There is a discrepancy in the claim by the company,” he said.