Planning reservation for most backward sections: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: In a significant political move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that his government was working towards reservations for ‘Most Dalits’ and ‘Most Backwards’ in Uttar Pradesh. “We are committed to this because we will not allow one particular caste or group to take all the advantage of reservations. We have set up a panel which is working out the modalities,” the CM told the Assembly.

Political analysts see this as a bid by the BJP to create a divide among OBCs and dalits. At present, there is 27 per cent quota for OBCs and a majority of the benefits under this are taken by Yadavs. If a quota is set aside for ‘Most Backwards’, Yadavs share will be reduced and this will hit the Samajwadi Party the most.