No footage of Jayalalithaa in hospital: Apollo Hospitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Patient confidentiality upheld: Prathap Reddy.
Dr Prathap Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals disclosed on Friday.
Chennai: There is no CCTV footage of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during her 75-day treatment at Apollo Hospitals as all the CCTV cameras in the ICU were switched off, Dr Prathap Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals disclosed on Friday.

“Unfortunately, they (Jayalalithaa's attendants) switched off all the CCTVs for all the 75 days. As soon as she got admitted, the access to the ICU was closed. All patients were shifted to another ICU. Only one out of 24 rooms in the ICU was used by the CM. They removed the cameras because they did not want everyone to be watching,” he said.

 

Dr. Reddy also added that no visitors were allowed to meet her. “In the hospital we follow a simple policy. No one is allowed in the ICU, except close relatives for a short time. Since she was critical, we did not permit. But relatives have an option to ask for some people. The doctor who is on duty can allow,” he said.

Dr. Reddy's latest revelation contradicts Sasikala’s so-called affidavit before the Justice Arumugaswamy Enquiry Commission probing the Jayalalithaa treatment, that some officials and ministers had met Jayalalithaa.  In the affidavit, Sasikala had claimed that Jayalalithaa was videographed in a lucid state four times in the hospital — she reportedly claimed in the affidavit that she had done the video as per Jayalalithaa's wishes — and that senior AIADMK leaders, including O Panneerselvam and M Thambidurai, had met her. Both the leaders have denied this and insisted they had not met their leader any time during her hospitalisation.
 Dr. Reddy, speaking on the sidelines of a press conference of the Apollo International Colorectal Symposium 2018, said that all medical records along with the hospital's report had been submitted to the Justice Arumugaswamy Commission and he would not be able to comment any further.

“If they call us, we are ready to appear before the Commission. Unfortunately we lost her in spite of giving her the best possible treatment,” Dr. Reddy said.
Sasikala had also claimed that on the day she suffered a cardiac arrest (Dec 4, 2016) Jayalalithaa was having coffee and was watching “Jai Hanuman” on Jaya TV.

She had suddenly collapsed and the attending doctors rushed to help but found her heart had stopped functioning. Jayalalithaa passed away at 11.30 pm the next day (Dec 5).

Sasikala, who is currently on parole for attending the funeral rites of her husband M. Natarajan, had been at the centre of the controversy surrounding Jayalalithaa’s treatment and death.

She has been accused of ignoring the former Chief Minister's health while at home and cutting off all information flow about the exact nature of her illness after her hospitalisation. Sasikala had also filtered the visitors preventing most of them from actually seeing Jayalalithaa.

