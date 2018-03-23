No CCTV video of Jayalalithaa exists: Apollo Hospitals

Chennai: There is no CCTV footage of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during her 75-day treatment at Apollo Hospitals as all the CCTV cameras in the ICU were switched off, Dr Prathap Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals disclosed on Thursday. “Unfortunately, they (Jayalalithaa’s attendants) switched off all the CCTVs for all the 75 days. As soon as she got admitted, the access to the ICU was closed. All patients were shifted to another ICU. Only one out of 24 rooms in the ICU was used by the CM. They removed the cameras because they did not want everyone to be watching,” he said.

Dr Reddy also added that no visitors were allowed to meet her. “In the hospital we follow a simple policy. No one is allowed in the ICU, except close relatives for a short time. Since she was critical, we did not permit. But relatives have an option to ask for some people. The doctor who is on duty can allow,” he said.

Dr Reddy’s latest revelation contradicts Sasikala’s so-called affidavit before the Justice Arumugaswamy Enquiry Commission probing Jayalalithaa’s treatment. In the affidavit, Sasikala had claimed that Jayalalithaa was videographed in a lucid state four times in the hospital and that senior AIADMK leaders, including O Panneerselvam, had met her.