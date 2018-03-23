search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Lok Sabha may be adjourned sine die today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 1:07 am IST
The Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.
Opposition members protest during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament at the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Opposition members protest during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament at the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Most likely, Friday will be the last day for the second leg of Parliament’s Budget Session which began on March 5. If the disruption of the House witnessed over the past few days continues, the Lok Sabha may be adjourned sine die on Friday.  The important money bills have already been passed by the House and if the House is adjourned sine die, it will not cause problems for the government 

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and MP L.K. Advani is said to have requested Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to intervene in the reservations issue demand of the TRS and to direct the central government to take action.  As soon as the House began on Thursday, the TRS and AIADMK MPs trooped into the well carrying placards and started shouting slogans as they have done for several days now. The Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

 

After it reassembled, the Speaker asked the protesting MPs to go back to their seats, but they refused. An exasperated Speaker said “when people are asking me why are you adjourning the house, I say to them, I am adjourning the House because I don’t want the nation to see these unruly scenes.” The Speaker said she had received two notices for a no-confidence motion against the council of ministers, one from Tota Narasimham (TD) and the other from Y.V. Subbareddy (YSRC). 

She repeatedly asked the members to cooperate so that these notices can be taken up for discussion.  When this was not forthcoming, the Speaker said she cannot take up the notices for discussion as the House was not in order and adjourned it for the day. After the House was adjourned in the morning, the BJP's senior leader L K Advani remained in the House. TRS MPs went up to him and explained the reason for their protests.

The TRS MPs later claimed that Mr Advani met the Speaker and requested her to intervene in the issue and direct the central government to resolve it. Speaking to the media, former Union Minister Y Sujana Chowdary and party MPs demanded that the Lok Sabha Speaker hold an all-party meeting to discuss the no-confidence motion issue. He said that the Speaker is not responding positively to their request on the no-confidence motion.
 

Tags: lok sabha, trs, aiadmk




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can Zuckerberg’s media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz, in the wake of a privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
 

Study reveals therapy not drugs are the way to cure chronic back or arthritis pain

Opioids are no better than these other drugs at reducing how much pain interferes with daily activities like walking, working, sleeping. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dr Coffee shares the recipe to a perfect cup of coffee

Keeping the beans in the fridge helps keep the flavour of the beans intact. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New iOS 11 bug steals users of their privacy

Siri is able to read and dictate the messages when the option is enabled, i.e. when content is hidden from notifications.
 

After touching post for mom, Aamir has his adorable ‘babies’ for company in 2nd pic

Aamir Khan recently took a break from his 'Thugs of Hindostan' shoot to spend time with his mother on his birthday.
 

AI-powered rectangular box can detect Alzheimer’s beforehand

The AI-powered box tracks the moments of the people and detects their behavioural patterns. (Photo: MIT Technology Review)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court says no to VHP’s rath yatra

The petitioner told the court that they wanted to take out the Rath Yatra on March 18, the day of Ugadi. It was to reach Tadbund on March 31, the day of Hanuman Jayanti, and its purpose was to create religious awareness among rural youth.

Indian envoys chased, harassed in Pak, High Commission website blocked

India has conveyed to Islamabad that safety and security of the Indian High Commission, its officers, staff members and their families is the responsibility of the Pakistan government. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

3 lakh rats killed in 7 days? Ex-Maharashtra minister demands probe

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Thursday demanded an inquiry into the way a contract to kill rats in Mantralaya (the state secretariat) was executed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Cong to move privilege motion against Sushma for 'misleading' House on slain Indians

Accusing the Central government of trying to suppress the Mosul tragedy, Cong said the govt did not talk about it despite several efforts to raise the issue. (Photo: PTI/File)

Will vote for Cong to defeat BJP in 2019 polls, says Kerala CPI(M) chief

Kerala CPI(M) chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Left) on said that the party was ready to vote Congress to defeat BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: DC/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham