Lok Sabha may be adjourned sine die today

Hyderabad: Most likely, Friday will be the last day for the second leg of Parliament’s Budget Session which began on March 5. If the disruption of the House witnessed over the past few days continues, the Lok Sabha may be adjourned sine die on Friday. The important money bills have already been passed by the House and if the House is adjourned sine die, it will not cause problems for the government

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and MP L.K. Advani is said to have requested Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to intervene in the reservations issue demand of the TRS and to direct the central government to take action. As soon as the House began on Thursday, the TRS and AIADMK MPs trooped into the well carrying placards and started shouting slogans as they have done for several days now. The Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

After it reassembled, the Speaker asked the protesting MPs to go back to their seats, but they refused. An exasperated Speaker said “when people are asking me why are you adjourning the house, I say to them, I am adjourning the House because I don’t want the nation to see these unruly scenes.” The Speaker said she had received two notices for a no-confidence motion against the council of ministers, one from Tota Narasimham (TD) and the other from Y.V. Subbareddy (YSRC).

She repeatedly asked the members to cooperate so that these notices can be taken up for discussion. When this was not forthcoming, the Speaker said she cannot take up the notices for discussion as the House was not in order and adjourned it for the day. After the House was adjourned in the morning, the BJP's senior leader L K Advani remained in the House. TRS MPs went up to him and explained the reason for their protests.

The TRS MPs later claimed that Mr Advani met the Speaker and requested her to intervene in the issue and direct the central government to resolve it. Speaking to the media, former Union Minister Y Sujana Chowdary and party MPs demanded that the Lok Sabha Speaker hold an all-party meeting to discuss the no-confidence motion issue. He said that the Speaker is not responding positively to their request on the no-confidence motion.

