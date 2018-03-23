search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

JNU students, teachers' march to Parliament halted, face lathi-charge, water canons

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2018, 8:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 8:35 pm IST
The associations are demanding academic freedom, accessible and equitable education among others.
JNU students raise slogans over the issue of compulsory attendance at a protest in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 JNU students raise slogans over the issue of compulsory attendance at a protest in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A large number of JNU students and teachers, who were protesting over various demands including academic freedom, were on Friday stopped from marching to the Parliament Complex with police resorting to lathi-charge and use of water canons.

They were stopped at the Sanjay Jheel area in south Delhi.

 

The ‘Padyatra’, which started at the varsity’s campus, was organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA).

The associations are demanding academic freedom, accessible and equitable education among others.

The teachers’ body had requested other associations to join the protest march.

Their other demands include withdrawal of the executive council decision to constitute a committee to take action against teachers and the immediate withdrawal of notifications replacing chairpersons who were opposed to implementing compulsory attendance.

The JNUTA had earlier launched a three-day ‘Satyagraha’ inside the campus to raise these demands.

Tags: jnu students, jawaharlal nehru university, students march, parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook’s widening crisis over user data: Everything you need to know about

This file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris’ Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal after news broke Friday, March 16, 2018, that Cambridge Analytica may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
 

RRR: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli confirms his next with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

The picture of Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR that had first hinted at this collaboration.
 

BlackBerry Ghost Pro leaked render shows bezel-less design

Rumours indicate that the Blackberry Ghost and Ghost Pro could be launched in the second quarter of 2018 and India could be the first market to get the hands on these phones.
 

Mummy with cone shaped head belongs to child with dwarfism and not an alien

Five years of genomic analysis helped scientists point out mutations which caused the skeleton to appear so bizarre (Photo: YouTube)
 

Virat Kohli calls off Rs 34 crore Mumbai home deal, may buy a penthouse

It was known that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had shortlisted a luxury apartment in Omkar Realtors and Developers’ Omkar 1973 project in Mumbai. However, it is now reported that the two will not move to the apartment as the deal is called off. (Photo: PTI)
 

Huawei’s 512GB smartphone, specifications spotted on TENNA

Huawei P20 Pro with triple camera sensors (Photo: Evan Blass).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ayodhya dispute: SC to examine if 1994 ruling on mosque needs to be revisited

Stressing the need for relook at the 1994 verdict, senior counsel Dhavan contended that a mosque enjoys a particular position in Muslim Law. (Photo: File)

17 Kerala cops committed suicide in Kerala in last 15 months: Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan also said direction had been given to start fitness and wellness centres at the police academy and police training college to help the personnel deal with stress and tension. (Photo: File)

India a brother, but China long-lost cousin found: Maldives amid concerns

The Maldives will further embrace Chinese investment but is aware it risks getting caught between China and India, Maldives Ambassador to China Mohamed Faisal said. (Photo: AFP)

RS polls: TMC bags 4 seats, Cong's Abhishek Singhvi wins in West Bengal

All four Trinamool candidates – Nadimul Haque, Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santanu Sen – win.  (Photo: PTI/File)

Suspicious mother kills 16-yr-old daughter presuming sexual affair with father

The police have registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (punishment for murder) against the accused woman. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham