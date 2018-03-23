Hyderabad High Court says no to VHP’s rath yatra

The petitioner told the court that they wanted to take out the Rath Yatra on March 18, the day of Ugadi. It was to reach Tadbund on March 31, the day of Hanuman Jayanti, and its purpose was to create religious awareness among rural youth.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) challenging the action of the Telangana state police in refusing permission to hold Srirama Rath Yatra from Basara to Hanuman Temple at Tadbund in Secunderabad.

Justice M. Seetharama Murti, while dismissing the petition by M. Galreddy, secretary of the VHP, Telangana state wing, observed that the apprehensions expressed by the police in refusing permission to the yatra are justifiable.

The petitioner told the court that they wanted to take out the Rath Yatra on March 18, the day of Ugadi. It was to reach Tadbund on March 31, the day of Hanuman Jayanti, and its purpose was to create religious awareness among rural youth.

He alleged that the state government refused permission with an intention to curb the activities of the VHP in the state.

S. Sharath Kumar, special counsel for the government, submitted that there were intelligence inputs that the yatra will create a law and order problem, and the VHP is taking out the yatra to create fear among the minority communities, and there have been instances in the past when ratha yatras have created social turmoil in the country.

He said that industrialists have been coming forward to invest in the state because of the improved law and order situation, and any breach in the current situation will adversely affect the development of the state.

While dismissing the petition, the judge said that the court is not inclined to intervene in the matter in view of the fact that it would be difficult for the police to provide security to the yatra from Basara to Secunderabad.