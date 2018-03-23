search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

RS poll results: Counting begins in UP; BJP's Saroj Pandey wins from C'garh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2018, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 7:24 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana were the six states that featured in the polls.
BJP's Saroj Pandey won the Rajya Sabha Election from Chhattisgarh by beating Congress' Lekhram Sahu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 BJP's Saroj Pandey won the Rajya Sabha Election from Chhattisgarh by beating Congress' Lekhram Sahu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Counting of votes began after voting for 25 of 59 Rajya Sabha seats spread across six states ended at 4 pm on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana were the six states that featured in the polls.

 

LIVE UPDATES

  • Singhvi says, "It is humbling and uplifting, it is a result of cooperation between different groups and MLAs."
  • Trinamool Congress' Subhasish Chakraborty and Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi win Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal.
  • TDP leader CM Ramesh unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha for another term from Andhra Pradesh.
  • Abir Ranjan Biswas of the Trinamool Congress wins West Bengal Rajya Sabha seat, news agaency ANI said.
  • Janata Dal leader MP Veerendra Kumar elected to Rajya Sabha from Kerala. He got 89 votes while his opponent D Babu Prasad of the Congress got 40 votes. Eight legislators of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and lone BJP MLA O Rajagopal had boycotted the polling.
  • According to ANI, BJP's Saroj Pandey wins the Rajya Sabha Election from Chhattisgarh by beating Congress' Lekhram Sahu.
  • Counting of votes for Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh began after clearance from the Election Commission. The EC had halted the counting of votes due to some objections in ballot papers.

With one BSP MLA believed to have cross-voted and two others in jail being denied permission to vote in the Rajya Sabha polls, the Opposition faced a challenge of numbers to ensure victory for their second candidate in Uttar Pradesh.

BSP MLA Anil Singh indicated that he had cross-voted in favour of the BJP, saying "I am with Maharaj-ji", a reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Unnao MLA's vote could be crucial as it gives the BJP the edge in getting a ninth Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

SP and BSP on Friday demanded the Election Commission to declare votes of BJP's Nitin Agrawal and BSP's Anil Singh invalid alleging that they did not show their ballot paper to the polling agent.

Counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha election resumed in Karnataka after it was halted by the EC following the accusation of the Janata Dal (Secular) that two Congress legislators were allowed to cast their vote twice.

In Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy had accused two senior Congress leaders of cross-voting in the first ballot paper. He also accused the returning officer of allowing them to vote twice. 

Kumaraswamy had also requested EC Observer to counter mandate the process.

The EC received a complaint from Jharkhand Vikas Morcha demanding cancellation of vote of Prakash Ram who cross-voted. Further view will be taken by the Commission after receiving Returning Officer's report.

Tags: rajya sabha, rajya sabha polls, anil singh, bsp, bjp, cross-voting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




