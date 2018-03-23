search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress plans privilege motion against Sushma Swaraj

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 23, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 12:53 am IST
They accused Swaraj of misleading the House for four years and dared her to make public the sources who formed the basis of her claims.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday decided to move a privilege motion against external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha for “misleading” the House on the issue of the death of 39 Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq’s Mosul town in 2014. Congress MPs Ambika Soni, Pratap Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo said they would move a motion against Ms Swaraj in the Upper House after compiling documents and information on the issue. They accused Swaraj of misleading the House for four years and dared her to make public the sources who formed the basis of her claims. 

