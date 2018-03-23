search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bride in Uttar Pradesh auctioned for Rs 22,000

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Groom kills himself after bride taken back for ‘non-payment’ .
Representational image
 Representational image

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a woman was reportedly auctioned for marriage for Rs 22,000 in Baghpat district. After the youth, who married the woman by participating in the auction, could not pay the full Rs 22,000 to the men who had arranged the ‘deal’, the woman was taken away from him. The youth then committed suicide by hanging himself.

This incident took place in Suroorpur village four days ago when the couple had got married at a brick kiln. The youth worked at the kiln and had reportedly agreed to pay `22,000 for the bride. He had paid Rs 17,000 before the wedding and had promised to pay the remaining amount after the marriage. When he failed to pay up the remaining amount, the dealers, identified as Mukesh  and Monu, came and forcibly took away the woman. The youth, a few hours later, committed suicide.

 

Tags: forced marriage, committed suicide




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can Zuckerberg’s media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz, in the wake of a privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
 

Study reveals therapy not drugs are the way to cure chronic back or arthritis pain

Opioids are no better than these other drugs at reducing how much pain interferes with daily activities like walking, working, sleeping. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dr Coffee shares the recipe to a perfect cup of coffee

Keeping the beans in the fridge helps keep the flavour of the beans intact. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New iOS 11 bug steals users of their privacy

Siri is able to read and dictate the messages when the option is enabled, i.e. when content is hidden from notifications.
 

After touching post for mom, Aamir has his adorable ‘babies’ for company in 2nd pic

Aamir Khan recently took a break from his 'Thugs of Hindostan' shoot to spend time with his mother on his birthday.
 

AI-powered rectangular box can detect Alzheimer’s beforehand

The AI-powered box tracks the moments of the people and detects their behavioural patterns. (Photo: MIT Technology Review)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court says no to VHP’s rath yatra

The petitioner told the court that they wanted to take out the Rath Yatra on March 18, the day of Ugadi. It was to reach Tadbund on March 31, the day of Hanuman Jayanti, and its purpose was to create religious awareness among rural youth.

Indian envoys chased, harassed in Pak, High Commission website blocked

India has conveyed to Islamabad that safety and security of the Indian High Commission, its officers, staff members and their families is the responsibility of the Pakistan government. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

3 lakh rats killed in 7 days? Ex-Maharashtra minister demands probe

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Thursday demanded an inquiry into the way a contract to kill rats in Mantralaya (the state secretariat) was executed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Cong to move privilege motion against Sushma for 'misleading' House on slain Indians

Accusing the Central government of trying to suppress the Mosul tragedy, Cong said the govt did not talk about it despite several efforts to raise the issue. (Photo: PTI/File)

Will vote for Cong to defeat BJP in 2019 polls, says Kerala CPI(M) chief

Kerala CPI(M) chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Left) on said that the party was ready to vote Congress to defeat BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: DC/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham