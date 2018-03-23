Bride in Uttar Pradesh auctioned for Rs 22,000

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a woman was reportedly auctioned for marriage for Rs 22,000 in Baghpat district. After the youth, who married the woman by participating in the auction, could not pay the full Rs 22,000 to the men who had arranged the ‘deal’, the woman was taken away from him. The youth then committed suicide by hanging himself.

This incident took place in Suroorpur village four days ago when the couple had got married at a brick kiln. The youth worked at the kiln and had reportedly agreed to pay `22,000 for the bride. He had paid Rs 17,000 before the wedding and had promised to pay the remaining amount after the marriage. When he failed to pay up the remaining amount, the dealers, identified as Mukesh and Monu, came and forcibly took away the woman. The youth, a few hours later, committed suicide.