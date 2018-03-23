After quitting NDA, Chandrababu Naidu fears witch-hunt by BJP

Vijayawada: In the wake of speculation that the Centre may order a CBI enquiry into allegations of corruption made against Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, the latter said it was very likely that the Central government will target him and his son Nara Lokesh and has told his party to be prepared to face anything. He also queried how he was not seen as corrupt when he was part of the NDA but is seen as corrupt now that he has broken away. Till the other day Mr Naidu was targeting YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy for meeting the Prime Minister, alleging that the MP had almost camped at the PMO.

However, in the wake of speculations that CBI cases could be initiated against him, Mr Naidu has now turned his guns on Mr Modi. When TD legislators claimed in the AP Assembly on Wednesday that the BJP had won the general election only due to their support, the BJP challenged the TD legislators to resign and go for byelections. In the midst of these charges, BJP floor leader Vishnu Kumar Raju had alleged that the TD government was involved in corruption in the Pattiseema project. He cited the CAG report exposing misuse of Rs 371 crore and Rs 190 crore in unnecessary expenditure in the project and demanded an investigation headed by a sitting judge or a CBI probe.

In his emotional address in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr Naidu questioned how CAG reports and observations against the TD government were not made until very recently. He said the same CAG has found fault with the Narendra Modi government on many issues. “Why am I not corrupt as long as I am with the NDA, and how do I become corrupt once I am out of the alliance,” he questioned the PM from the floor of the House. He directed MPs, ministers and other leaders to be prepared as the BJP may strike in any way.

In a teleconference with TD leaders on Thursday, Mr Naidu again said the BJP is targeting Lokesh, himself, and the TD, and may intensify its attacks to clamp down on the TD. He suggested that leaders educate the public on the current political situation, and how the YSRC and Jana Sena under BJP’s guidance are trying to corner the TD.

Mr Naidu said his protest against the Centre is a long movement to get funds for the state. He said he was confident the public would support him. Except for the TD, no regional party has played a key role at the national level and other parties are jealous of this and are trying to weaken the TD and planning conspiracies accordingly, Mr Naidu said. He said the Union government was trying to trouble AP and has no intention of doing it justice. The TD chief said he has no enmity with any party but was requesting support for the state. He directed MPs to intensify their protests but see that students do not suffer as their examinations are going on.