Actor Zeenat Aman registers rape case against Mumbai businessman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2018, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 1:00 pm IST
The accused businessman has been arrested on Thursday night and will be produced in court today.
Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has registered a rape case against a businessman at Juhu Police station.

According to news agency ANI, the accused businessman has been arrested on Thursday night and will be produced in court today.

 

The case has been handed over to crime branch and an investigation is underway.  

Zeenat Aman, one of the most sought-after actresses during 1970s and the 1980s, had approached Mumbai Police in January with a molestation and stalking case by the same businessman.

