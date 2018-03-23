search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

22-yr-old Kerala bride stabbed to death by father, hours before wedding

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Athira, belonging to Thiyya community, had been in love with a man from the SC community.
Athira's wedding was scheduled for today. (Photo: Facebook | Athira Rajan Palathingal)
 Athira's wedding was scheduled for today. (Photo: Facebook | Athira Rajan Palathingal)

Malappuram: In a shocking incident of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman at Areekode in Malappuram district of Kerala on Thursday was stabbed to death by her father just a few hours before her wedding.

Police, who identified the victim as Athira, have taken her father Rajan into custody.

 

According to reports, Athira’s father had grudgingly agreed to let her marry the man she loved.

Police said Athira, belonging to Thiyya community, had been in love with a army man from the SC community who is a resident of Koyilandy district at Kozhikode.

Rajan, was against her daughter’s relationship however, after the intervention of the police, the family agreed to the marriage. The wedding was scheduled for today.

Athira was working at a dialysis centre of Manjeri Medical College.

According to reports, an argument between Athira and her father exploded on Thursday and he stabbed her multiple times, until she collapsed.

Though the to be bride was rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbours after being stabbed, she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Tags: honour killing, thiyya community, kerala girl stabbed to death, father kills daughter
Location: India, Kerala, Malappuram




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp could soon debut on JioPhone

The JioPhone utilises KaiOS as its operating system and supports 4G VoLTE services along with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
 

Fed up with Facebook? Here’s how to break it off

While Facebook has tried to address some of these problems, it’s not enough for some users.
 

Unhealthy lifestyles giving rise to 2,500 cancer cases a week: Experts

Unhealthy lifestyles giving rise to 2,500 cancer cases a week. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amitabh Choudhary opposes recruitment of new BCCI GM who slut-shamed Deepika Padukone

Choudhary wrote an email raising objection over BCCI’s recruitment process that also involved firm, Korn Ferry. (Photo: PTI)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 screen develops dead spots: Reports

The problem showcases a block of the touch-screen’s digitiser unable to work/respond.
 

Heart disease risk high if you lose more than 2 teeth at this age

Heart disease risk high if you lose more than 2 teeth at this age. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajya Sabha election LIVE: BSP MLA Anil Singh cross-votes for BJP

BSP MLA Anil Singh said, 'I have voted for BJP, I don't know about the rest.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

3 lakh rats killed in 7 days in Maharashtra secretariat? BJP MLA seeks probe

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse demanded an inquiry into the way a contract to kill rats in the state secretariat was executed. (Photo: PTI | File)

Air India creates history, flags off Delhi-Israel direct flight via Saudi airspace

Air India 139 landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport after a flight of over 7 and a half hours, marking a diplomatic shift for Riyadh that Israel says was fuelled by shared concern over Iranian influence in the region. (Photo: File)

Woman tied to tree, beaten by husband for eloping as locals watch

The video shows the husband beating the wife with belts and sticks and with every whip he was heard saying

Set up Lokpal at Centre: Anna Hazare to go on indefinite hunger strike today

The venue of Anna Hazare's protest will be the same iconic Ram Lila Maidan, where he had sat on a hunger strike in 2011 demanding that the then government set up a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham