Justice Nazeer to take oath as AP Governor today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 24, 2023, 12:02 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2023, 12:25 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with senior members of the AP Govt welcomed Governor-Designate Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer and his family members to the state on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter @RajivKrishnaS)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with senior members of the AP Govt welcomed Governor-Designate Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer and his family members to the state on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter @RajivKrishnaS)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his spouse Bharathi, met AP Governor-designate Justice Abdul Nazeer and his wife Sameera Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Justice Nazeer is all set to take oath as Governor of Andhra Pradesh at a swearing-in ceremony scheduled at the Raj Bhavan on Friday at 9 am.

AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra will administer the oath of office to the new Governor. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his cabinet colleagues, public representatives and state officials, will attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Abdul Nazeer, who retired on January 4 this year as a judge of the Supreme Court, will be the third Governor of Andhra Pradesh. After bifurcation of the state, E.S.L. Narasimhan had served as the AP Governor from June 2, 2014 to July 23, 2019. After that, Biswabhusan Harichandan from Odisha had been appointed as AP Governor, who continued in the post for 43 months. Harichandan has been transferred as Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Born on January 5, 1958, at Beluvai in Moodabidari taluk of Karnataka, Justice Nazeer did his B.A. in Mahaveera College there. He completed his law degree from Kodiyalbail SDM Law College, Mangalore. He enrolled as an advocate on February 18, 1983, and started his legal practice in the Karnataka High Court. He got appointed Additional Judge of Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003. He had been promoted as Permanent Judge on September 24, 2004.

Justice Nazeer had been appointed as Supreme Court Judge on February 17, 2017. He retired as Supreme Court Judge on January 4, 2023.

As judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Abdul Nazeer heard priority cases like Triple Talaq, Ram Janmabhoomi and Demonetisation.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ap raj bhavan, oath-taking ceremony, bifurcation, e.s.l. narasimhan, biswabhusan harichandan, karnataka high court, swearing-in ceremony, andhra news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


