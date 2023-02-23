AP reaches landmark 99.66 percent institutional deliveries

VIJAYAWADA: Health minister Vidadala Rajini on Wednesday announced that Andhra Pradesh has registered record a 99.66 percent institutional deliveries.

“AP will become first in the country to reach near cent percent institutional deliveries, which has brought down mother and child mortality rate in a major way,” the minister noted, while reviewing her department’s performance with senior officials. She hoped institutional deliveries will reach the 100 percent mark within the days to come.

Rajini pointed out that several schemes worth crores of rupees are being implemented to avoid malnutrition among children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

She asked health officials to hold a meeting with Board of Intermediate Education officials, so that free sanitary napkins could be supplied to girl students.

The minister said as directed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a pilot project must be launched to distribute B12 tablets for checking anaemia among girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

“Once B12 tablets are distributed regularly over three months, the anaemia issue can be resolved,” Rajani underlined.

She also called for conducting TB tests on suspected patients, so that incidence of tuberculosis could be checked in the state.