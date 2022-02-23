Nation Current Affairs 23 Feb 2022 Telangana encounter: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana encounter: Supreme Court says will examine report filed by commission

ANI
Published Feb 23, 2022, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2022, 3:32 pm IST
The bench, consisting of CJI NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, said hear the matter after reading report
Police at the site of the alleged encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will examine the report filed by the Supreme Court-appointed Commission inquiring into the alleged encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder on December 6, 2019, in Hyderabad.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said, that it will read the report and then hear the matter.

 

"Let us first see the report and read it", the Court said.

Recently, the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Sirpurkar Commission inquired into the alleged encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder on December 6, 2019.

Justice (Retired) V S Sirpurkar committee, constituted to look and enquire into the Hyderabad encounter case, has submitted its final report before the Supreme Court.

After completing the inquiry, the Commission of Inquiry submitted its report before the Supreme Court of India on January 28, 2022.

The Supreme Court on December 12, 2019, appointed a Commission of Inquiry under the Chairmanship of Justice V.S.Sirpurkar, former Judge, Supreme Court of India, and others to inquire into the circumstances in which the four persons, namely, Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen, who were the accused, were killed in Hyderabad on December 6, 2019, while in the custody of the police.

 

The Commission of Inquiry collected various documentary records including investigation records, forensic reports, post mortem reports, photographs and videos concerning the scene of the incident, etc.

The Commission of Inquiry held hearings for 47 days between August 21, 2021, and November 15, 2021. The Commission of Inquiry examined 57 witnesses during this period and recorded their evidence. The hearings were held publicly subject to COVID-19 restrictions. The Advocates for the State of Telangana, the police officials involved in the incident, and other interested parties participated in the hearings.

 

The Commission of Inquiry heard oral arguments from all the Advocates from November 16 to 26, 2021. The Commission of Inquiry inspected the various places associated with the incident on December 5, 2021.

The Justice (Retired) Sirpur Commission was constituted by the Supreme Court to probe into the alleged extra-judicial killing of four men accused in the 2019 gang rape and murder case of Hyderabad.

A veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four people before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27, 2019. Her charred body was recovered a day later.

 

A few days later, the accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in a police encounter.

Tags: telangana encounter, hyderabad rape and murder case, veterinary doctor murder case, disha rape and murder case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


