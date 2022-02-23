Nation Current Affairs 23 Feb 2022 Supreme Court refuse ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court refuses to cancel offline board exams for classes 10, 12

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2022, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2022, 3:04 pm IST
The bench observed that such petition creates 'false hope' and 'confusion' all over
The plea had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards to devise alternate modes of assessment. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of offline board examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be conducted by the CBSE and several other boards this year.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar observed that such petition creates false hope and confusion all over.

 

This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing, said the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar.

Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs, the bench observed.

The plea had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, to devise alternate modes of assessment.

The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for class 10 and class 12 from April 26.

 

Tags: supreme court (sc), cbse board exams
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


