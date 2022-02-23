Nation Current Affairs 23 Feb 2022 Special Air India fl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Special Air India flight brings back stranded Indians from Ukraine

ANI
Published Feb 23, 2022, 10:32 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2022, 10:32 am IST
Air India had already announced that a total of three flights from Ukraine to India would operate for Indian nationals
Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi, Wednesday, February 23, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
  Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi, Wednesday, February 23, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: Indians returning from Ukraine and their families expressed relief and joy after the special Air India (AI) flight returned to India in the early hours of Wednesday.

A large number of returnees consisted of students studying medicine. Parents were seen waiting at the airport to receive their loved ones.

 

Rajesh Rana, the father of a medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, said, "We were trying to get tickets for several days. Finally, my daughter was able to board the Air India plane."

Expressing relief at the return of his daughter, he said, "I was awake entire night, and finally relieved after hearing that she had boarded the flight."

As the flight landed and students deboarded, many of them were delighted to be back in India.

"It feels good to be back home. The preparations at Delhi airport were very good," said Sakshi, a student.

 

Yash Dewansh, a medical student, said, "There is a panic situation in Ukraine. We are all finally relieved."

Another returnee, Nirav Patel, said, "I obviously feel very good. This is my home country."

The Air India ferry flight had left on Monday for Ukraine to take back Indians who wished to return home. Air India had already announced that a total of three flights from Ukraine to India would operate for Indian nationals, including students, during the state of war in Ukraine.

A parent from Amritsar expressed joy at his daughter's return, saying, "We are very happy that our kid is back with us. We were very nervous."

 

"Many parents were stressed about the prevailing situation. So, it is very good that we are back with our parents," said Muskan, another student.

Tensions rose dramatically after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered sending Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine's breakaway regions after recognizing their independence in his address to the nation on Monday.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a meeting following a request from the United States and allies on Monday.

Condemning Russia's move to recognize regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations demanded Moscow to return to negotiations besides ensuring the immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of the occupation troops.

 

India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

...
Tags: russia ukraine tensions, air india evacuation flight, ukraine evacuation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik (PTI)

ED questions Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)

Bill Gates applauds Indian vaccine manufacturers for supplying affordable vaccines

People who cannot afford to look after their cattle too can leave them at these shelters. (Representational image: PTI)

Dakshina Kannada district to set up taluk level gaushalas

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers holding placards of Party President and Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin, celebrate after the party's lead in the local body elections, at the party headquarters, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu civic polls: Who will be the Chennai Mayor?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre bans apps, website, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV

Women holding identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Biological E's Corbevax vaccine granted approval for use in children aged 12-18

Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against the coronavirus infection. (Photo: Biological E/File)

Karnataka HC to govt: If institutions permit hijab, will you object?

Citizens hold placards and candles in support of the hijab wearing students, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

No curbs on hijab in campus, only in class, says Karnataka advocate-general

Students wearing burqa and hijab leave the examination centre, after appearing for the class Xth examination of Bihar School Examination Board, in Patna, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covovax vaccine for children aged 12-17

Covovax is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax. A vial of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->