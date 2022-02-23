K.S Jawahar Reddy made Jagan's Special Chief Secretary in rejig

Vijayawada: Senior IAS officer K.S Jawahar Reddy was on Tuesday brought into the Chief Minister’s Office and posted as Special Chief Secretary (SCS) to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the highlight of the transfer of IAS and IPS officials.

In the IPS ranks, P. Seetharama Anjaneyulu was posted as the new Director-General of Police (DGP), Intelligence. Incumbent DGP-Intelligence Kasireddy V.R.N. Reddy has been transferred as DGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, the post held by Anjaneyulu, and will continue to hold the full additional charge (FAC) of Director General of Police (Head of the Police Force).

Jawahar Reddy will continue as Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, until further orders, according to Government Orders 333 and 334 on the IAS and IPS transfers issued by Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma.

Jawahar Reddy is known was an efficient officer his handling of the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic were appreciated.

In other transfers, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, was posted as SCS, environment, forests, science & technology.

G. Sai Prasad, SCS, youth services, sports, tourism, was posted as Chief Commissioner of Land Administration. He was given full additional charge (FAC) as SCS, land and DM, revenue, relieving Neerabh Kumar Prasad of full additional charge.

Dr Rajat Bhargava, SCS, excise, registration & stamps, was given FAC as SCS, youth services, sports etc.

Shashibhushan Kumar, principal secretary (PS), finance, was shifted to water resources. He will continue to hold FAC of services and HRM, general administration department.

The services of Vijaya Kumar G.S.R.K.R. were placed at the disposal of the environment, forests, science and technology department for posting as member secretary, AP Pollution Control Board. He will continue to hold FAC of CEO, AP State Development Planning Society.

Movva Tirumala Krishna Babu, PS, transport, roads and buildings, gets FAC of commissioner, transport.

Dr Babu A., managing director, AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited has been given FAC as secretary, AP Public Service Commission.

In other transfers in the IPS ranks, Shankha Brata Bagchi, Additional DGP, APSP Battalions, was transferred as DGP, Vigilance & Enforcement. He also relieves Kasireddy V.R.N. Reddy from full additional charge as EO, principal secretary, general administration (V&E) department.