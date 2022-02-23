Nation Current Affairs 23 Feb 2022 Jagan Mohan extends ...
Jagan Mohan extends support to Centre to repatriate Andhra students from Ukraine

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2022, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2022, 6:58 pm IST
The state government is in continuous contact with students providing necessary support and assistance, Jagan said
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter/File)

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, extending his support for repatriating Andhra students from crisis-hit Ukraine.

Reddy said in view of the current uncertainties and tensions in Ukraine, several students stranded in various colleges in that country have sought assistance from Andhra Pradesh to safely return home.

 

"I would like to bring to your kind notice that Government of Andhra Pradesh will extend all possible support to the Government of India (GoI) in repatriating students in Ukraine from Andhra," he said in his letter to Jaishankar.

The state government is in continuous contact with students providing necessary support and assistance. The state government officials have been in touch with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the embassy on the evolving situation, he said.

"I request the MEA officials concerned to reach out to Resident Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi or officials from my office for any assistance and support required for repatriating students belonging to Andhra Pradesh," Reddy added.

 

Amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Air India operated a Boeing 787 aircraft to bring back Indians from the eastern European country.

Air India, on February 19, had announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

...
