I will fight to set things right in the country: KCR

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said he would utilise all his strength and intellect and fight till the last drop of his blood to set right the things in the country. He said the country, under the present regime, was moving in the wrong direction and cautioned people that this would prove detrimental to all, if not checked.

Chandrashekar Rao was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Mallannasagar reservoir in Medak district on Wednesday.

"Come what may, to put the country on the right track, if need be, I will fight till my last drop of blood. I will set right the things in the country and will march forward,” Chandrashekar Rao remarked.

"For this, I will utilise all the strength the God has given me, will use all my intellect. There is an evil system prevailing in the country. Due to this, the country is going on a wrong track. Some are fuelling communal riots and flaring up the country," Chandrashekar Rao stated.

He said there was a need for a progressive and just government at the Centre to ensure the welfare of all states and the country for which he said he had decided to march ahead and play an important role in national politics in the coming days.

"There is a need to put an end to this situation. Differences are created on caste and communal lines and if this continues, nobody will come forward to invest in the country," Rao cautioned.

The Chief Minister gave a call to the people to raise their voice against those spreading the cancer of communal and caste conflicts and question them and chase such elements away. In this country, if all the states were to be developed, the government at the Centre should work with commitment, he noted. He said for the sake of country’s progress and development, he was going ahead to make an impact on national politics.

"Bengaluru has become Silicon Valley of India. Schools and colleges were closed in Bengaluru due to communal conflicts. Hyderabad is in second place in IT sector. From Hyderabad, IT exports are to the tune of Rs 1.50 lakh crore. International flights are landing at the Shamshabad airport. Each day about 580 such flights are landing. Go to any nook and corner of Telangana state, an acre of land is costing more than Rs 20 Lakh. There is every chance of our farmers are becoming rich. Wonderful industries are coming to Telangana. Along with IT, other sectors are creating large employment. Telangana has the lowest unemployment rate in India. All this was possible because we could maintain communal harmony and better law and order situation," Chandrashekar Rao said.

The Chief Minister wondered who would come to Hyderabad and invest if communal riots took place, law and order situation worsened, police firings happened and curfew imposed four days in a week. He said if people did not prevent communal forces, the same would be the situation in Hyderabad or elsewhere.