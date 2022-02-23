Efforts on to bring back Telugu students from Ukraine: MEA

HYDERABAD: As many as 350 Telugu students pursuing medical and engineering courses in Ukraine have been stranded in East European countries following the invasion of Russian armed forces for a few days. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) officials received at least 400 requests from Indian students including Telugu speaking youth from Ukraine, seeking assistance.

Keeping in view of the latest developments in Ukraine, the Telangana NRI cell officials approached the external affairs ministry officials and collected data of Telugu students who are stranded in Ukraine. Tension gripped the citizens in the East European country and all educational institutions have been shut.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, issued an order stating that all Indian students and people report to the Embassy to shift them safely to India.

Yatin Patel, officer on special duty, MEA, told this newspaper that they had received as many as 400 requests from parents and students who were stranded in Ukraine by email through social media. "We have made all arrangements by contacting the Indian Embassy officials in Ukraine in bringing back the students safely. Air India is the only airline from India that provides its service to Ukraine during emergency situations.

The MEA officials also sought information from Telangana NRI cell officials in connection with the Telugu speaking students in Ukraine and their parents and residential addresses of students. Approximately, 350 Telugu students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been stranded in Ukraine and more details are awaited.

"The MEA officials have closely monitored the situation and got in touch with the NRI cells of different states and embassy officials in Ukraine. We will arrange a special flight service to Ukraine to shift the students and people from the war-bound Ukraine. It is reported that hundreds of students from different states in India are pursuing several courses," Patel said. The officials further stated that Air India is operating three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

Meanwhile, the NRI cell officials have also given instructions to agencies and units offices in Telangana district to furnish details of Telugu students pursuing in Ukraine immediately and the revenue officials and the local police would assist together in gathering details of students from their parents.