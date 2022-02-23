Nation Current Affairs 23 Feb 2022 AP starts reviewing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP starts reviewing pleas on new districts’ formation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 23, 2022, 11:23 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2022, 11:23 pm IST
Nearly 2,000 suggestions and objections were filed by various organisations including parties and employees’ unions
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government started a review of the suggestions and objections on the formation of new districts under the district reorganization plan. Nearly 2,000 suggestions and objections were filed by various organisations including parties and employees’ unions.

The highest number of over 700 suggestions and objections were submitted in the Anantapur district and the least, below 20, in Srikakulam.

 

The government decided to hold review meetings on new districts formation with collectors of 13 districts from February 23 to 28 in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam. Also at the review will be arrangements for infrastructures, divisions of employees, borders and other issues.

The first review meeting was proposed in Vijayawada with the collectors of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari districts on 23 February; with collectors of Chittoor, Nellore and Kadapa in Tirupati on 24 February; with collectors of Anantapur and Kurnool in Anantapur on 26 February and with Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts on 28 February in Visakhapatnam.

 

The demand for the formation of Hindupur as a new district is strong as some 350 pleas were filed. Some 330 memorandums were received for the formation of Dharmavaram as a revenue division and requisitions were submitted for Penugonda as the new district headquarters and inclusion of Ramagiri Mandal in the Anantapur division.

As many as 37 requisitions were filed, seeking NTR’s name to Krishna district. More memorandums were received for the inclusion of Gannavaram and Penamaluru constituencies in the Vijayawada NTR district, up-gradation of Mylavaram, Kankipadu and Avanigadda Mandals as revenue divisions, and naming of Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga to Vijayawada district.

 

Many requests came for giving the name of famous poet Gurram Jashuva to Palnadu district, the Bhavapuri name to new Bapatla district, as also for the formation of new revenue division with mandals of Pedakurapadu and Sattenapalli constituencies.

Requests have been received seeking the names of Sir Arthur Cotton, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Panthulu and Pushakara Godavari to the new Rajamahendravaram district.  

The protests continued for the formation of Markapuram in Prakasam district as a new district. Many requests were received for the formation of Rajampeta as a new district in Kadapa.

 

AP Planning department ex-officio secretary GSRKR Vijay Kumar addressed the review meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday. He said draft notifications were issued for formation of the new districts and the collectors will submit their reports after a review of the requisitions.

He said the final notification for the new districts will be issued on March 10. A study on the division of employees and resources is on and temporary arrangements will be made.

Division of employees and zones will be done after getting approval from the President. Vijay Kumar said the government will establish new districts and they will start working from April 2.

 

