Active COVID-19 cases in India dip to 1,64,522

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2022, 10:21 am IST
The active cases comprises 0.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has further improved to 98.42 per cent
 A citizen undergoes thermal screening as he arrives at a polling station to cast his vote for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Unnao, Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) India logged 15,102 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,67,031, while the active cases declined to 1,64,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,622 with 278 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 17 consecutive days.

The active cases comprises 0.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.42 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 16,553 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

