Nation Current Affairs 23 Feb 2020 US President Donald ...
Nation, Current Affairs

US President Donald Trump to flag CAA, religion

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2020, 1:18 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2020, 1:18 am IST
US administration reveals Indo-Pakistan dialogue also on US Prez agenda.
US President Donald Trump
 US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will raise the Citi-zenship Amendment Act (CAA) and religious freedom issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit next week, and he will convey that “the world looks to India to maintain religious liberty and equal treatment for all under the rule of law”, the US administration said on Saturday.

It added that President Trump “will also encourage bilateral dialogue between India and Paki-stan” on the Kashmir issue, adding that the US expects Pakistan to crack down on terror outfits operating there.

 

The US said the “Make in India” campaign rai-sed fears in the US of “protectionist” policies by New Delhi, while pointing to “the failure of the Indian government to provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets in numerous sectors”.

Economic and energy ties as well as cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region will also be discussed, the US said.

In response to a question on the CAA, the US administration said, “President Trump will talk about our shared tradition of democracy and religious freedom both in his public remarks and then certainly in private.  He will raise these issues, particularly the religious freedom issue, which is extremely important to this administration. And I think that the President will talk about these issues in his meetings with Mr Modi and note that the world is looking to India to continue to uphold its democratic traditions, respect for religious minorities.”

The US administration added, “Prime Minister Modi, in his first speech after winning the election last year, talked about how he would prioritise being inclusive of India’s religious minorities. And, certainly, the world looks to India to maintain religious liberty and equal treatment for all under the rule of law. ... Of course, it’s in the Indian constitution — religious freedom, respect for religious minorities, and equal treatment of all religions in India. We have great respect for India’s democratic traditions and institutions, and we will continue to encourage India to uphold those traditions. ... India is a country rich in religious, linguistic, and cultural diversity.  In fact, it's the birthplace of four major world religions.”

On Kashmir and Pakistan, the US said, “What you’ll hear from the President is very much encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, encouraging the two countries to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences. We continue to believe a core foundation of any successful dialogue between the two is based on continued momentum in Pakistan's efforts to crack down on terrorists and extremists on its territory. So we continue to look for that. But I think the President will urge both countries to seek to maintain peace and stability along the line of control and refrain from actions or statements that could increase tensions in the region."

On whether India's "participation" in the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP)---that had earlier given India many concessions---could be "restored", the US said, "The concerns that led to the revocation, suspension of India's GSP access remains a concern for us. We continue to talk to our Indian colleagues about addressing these market access barriers."

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, us president donald trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court

Relief for retd. St. Anthony teachers

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences

NIMS not acting on govt orders

Unani doctors and students write slogans during their protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at the Government Unani Hospital in the Old City on Saturday. — Style Photo service

Anti-CAA activists fear cops

The female deer which was rescued on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Locals rescue deer from well



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

Team Con-Sol-E 4.0 from Nirma University wins fifth Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Family rallies behind Amulya Leona now

Family says Amulya Leona's real meaning was cut short in mid-speech.

China drags its feet on India's rescue flight to Wuhan

Indians who were air-lifted from coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China stand in a queue to collect release certificates from medics at a quarantine facility at Chhawla in New Delhi on February 17, 2020. A total of 650 people were brought back from Wuhan in China on February 1- 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft. (PTI)

Modi won’t be going to Taj Mahal with Trump

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump at the Howdy modi event in Houston last year. (AP)

Trump will raise issue of religious freedom with Narendra Modi: White House

U.S. president Donald Trump gestures as he walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally on February 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP)

K Chandrasekhar Rao among CMs to dine with Don

K Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham