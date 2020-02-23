K Chandrasekhar Rao among CMs to dine with Don

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is one of eight chief ministers who have been invited for the Rashtrapati Bhawan banquet that President Ram Nath Kovind will host for visiting US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host a sumptuous lunch for President Trump earlier in the day.

Mr Rao will be joined by seven other chief ministers from Odisha, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Karnataka for the presidential banquet.

According to sources close to the Telangana chief minister’s office, Mr Rao will fly to Delhi on February 25 to attend the banquet where it is expected that he will interact for a while with the visiting US President.

In 2017, when Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Trump, had visited Hyderabad, she had interacted with Mr Rao during her visit to the city where she saw historical places and monuments and was accorded a grand reception.