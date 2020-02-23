Nation Current Affairs 23 Feb 2020 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao among CMs to dine with Don

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host a sumptuous lunch for President Trump earlier in the day.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is one of eight chief ministers who have been invited for the Rashtrapati Bhawan banquet that President Ram Nath Kovind will host for visiting US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host a sumptuous lunch for President Trump earlier in the day.

 

Mr Rao will be joined by seven other chief ministers from Odisha, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Karnataka for the presidential banquet.

According to sources close to the Telangana chief minister’s office, Mr Rao will fly to Delhi on February 25 to attend the banquet where it is expected that he will interact for a while with the visiting US President.

In 2017, when Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Trump, had visited Hyderabad, she had interacted with Mr Rao during her visit to the city where she saw historical places and monuments and was accorded a grand reception.

...
Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, donald trump
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court

Relief for retd. St. Anthony teachers

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences

NIMS not acting on govt orders

Unani doctors and students write slogans during their protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at the Government Unani Hospital in the Old City on Saturday. — Style Photo service

Anti-CAA activists fear cops

The female deer which was rescued on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Locals rescue deer from well



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

Team Con-Sol-E 4.0 from Nirma University wins fifth Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US President Donald Trump to flag CAA, religion

US President Donald Trump

Family rallies behind Amulya Leona now

Family says Amulya Leona's real meaning was cut short in mid-speech.

China drags its feet on India's rescue flight to Wuhan

Indians who were air-lifted from coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China stand in a queue to collect release certificates from medics at a quarantine facility at Chhawla in New Delhi on February 17, 2020. A total of 650 people were brought back from Wuhan in China on February 1- 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft. (PTI)

Modi won’t be going to Taj Mahal with Trump

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump at the Howdy modi event in Houston last year. (AP)

Trump will raise issue of religious freedom with Narendra Modi: White House

U.S. president Donald Trump gestures as he walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally on February 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham