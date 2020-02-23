Happiness curriculum: Kejriwal, Sisodia out of Melania ‘class’ cut short

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are unlikely to be present when US First Lady Melania Trump visits a Delhi government-run school on February 25, according to sources.

As per the original schedule, both Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia were to accompany Ms Trump, people familiar with the matter said. They were also to brief the US First Lady about the “happiness curriculum” introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

When contacted, a US embassy spokesperson referred the query on the matter to the Delhi government. There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government.

The AAP, on Saturday, said that Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia were scheduled to welcome Ms Trump at the school, but their names were dropped by the Centre.

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon tweeted: “There is no match for the pettiness of Narendra Modi. You may not invite Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia but their work speaks for them.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra responded saying, “There shouldn't be low-level politics on some issues. India comes under disrepute if we start pulling each other's legs. The Indian government doesn't influence the US, as to whom they invite or not (sic)."