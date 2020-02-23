Nation Current Affairs 23 Feb 2020 Four more Indians te ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Four more Indians test positive for Covid-19 on Diamond Princess

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Feb 23, 2020, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2020, 3:57 pm IST
Twelve Indians on the ship have tested positive but are responding well to treatment
People stand on the deck of the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at Yokohama, near Tokyo, on February 21, 2020. 12 Indian nationals on board the ship have so far tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP)
Hyderabad: Four more Indian nationals onboard the ship Diamond Princess quarantined at Yokohama in Japan in view of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak have tested positive for the disease, the Indian embassy in Tokyo announced this afternoon.

In a tweet, the Indian embassy said it hoped that no additional Indian nationals onboard Diamond Princess would test positive for Covid-19. “Unfortunately, results received at noon JST (Japan Standard Time) include four Indian crew members having tested positive,” it said.

 

This takes to 12 the number of Indians onboard Diamond Princess who have tested positive for coronavirus. “All 12 Indians are responding well to treatment,” the embassy tweeted.

It also said that Japanese authorities confirmed that samples were taken from all passengers and crew members on the ship, and were being processed. “All results expected by 25/26 Feb. Indian nationals on the ship who do not test positive will be facilitated by the Indian Embassy in Tokyo soon after,” it said in a second tweet.

 

Tags: diamond princess, coronavirus positive, 12 indians, covid-19, indian embassy japan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


