search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Unfortunate': Remove mistrust between employees, govt, LG advises Kejriwal

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2018, 7:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 7:54 pm IST
Baijal said no government could fulfil its promises to the people if its employees felt 'demoralised and insecure'. 
Delhi Police searched Kejriwal's house in connection with the 'assault' of Chief Secretary Prakash. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Delhi Police searched Kejriwal's house in connection with the 'assault' of Chief Secretary Prakash. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Terming as "unfortunate" the recent incident of alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Friday said there was no place for violence in a democratic society and that the government must take steps to rebuild the trust of its employees. 

The LG's comments came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met him, along with his cabinet colleagues, following a Delhi Police team arriving at the chief minister's residence and seizing a hard disk of the CCTV camera system installed there in connection with the alleged assault of the chief secretary by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. 

 

Following the incident, the bureaucrats in the Delhi government have boycotted the meetings called by ministers. 

Baijal said no government could fulfil its promises to the people if its employees felt "demoralised and insecure". 

"There is no place for violence in a democratic and civilised society. Steps need to be taken to remove the mistrust between the government employees and the elected government, so that the development of Delhi and public interest do not get adversely affected," an official statement from the LG's office said. 

Meanwhile, the police on Friday claimed that its action (of swooping down to the chief minister's residence) came after its request for CCTV footage from Kejriwal's residence did not yield any result. 

Several policemen on Friday went to Kejriwal's official residence in the Civil Lines area here, where Chief Secretary Prakash was allegedly assaulted, in the presence of the chief minister, on the intervening night of February 19-20.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, anshu prakash, cctv camera, chief secy assault, anil baijal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Sony's new Xperia XZ2 with Snapdragon 845: Renders leaked

Sony's new Xperia XZ2 (credit: Evan Blass)
 

Video: This veteran actor tried to kiss Mahira or she smartly ducked it? Both react

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in a still from 'Raees.'
 

OnePlus 6 previewed: iPhone X-like notch, dual camera and more

Leaked renders of Oppo R15 (credit: Weibo)
 

Couple together for 65 years die within hours of each other

Couple together for 65 years die within hours of each other holding hands. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rich parents fake own murders to catch son who hired hitman to kill them

Rich parents fake own murders to catch son who hired hitman to kill them. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No CCTVs where Delhi chief secy was assaulted: Cops on CM home search

Police personnel outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence during an investigation in relation to the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Appointment of Lokpal in process, meeting on March 1: Centre tells SC

In April 2017, the Supreme Court acting on a writ petition filed by Common Cause asked the Centre to set up the ‘anti-corruption ombudsman’ Lokpal under the 2013 law. (Photo: File)

Delhi chief secy assault: Police seize CCTV hard disk at Kejriwal's home

Delhi Police conduct an investigation in the case of the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K border residents move to safer areas following Pak shelling

Officials said that the fleeing border residents have been put up at makeshift camp established in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Uri town. (Photo: File/PTI)

Rajinikanth heaps praise on Kamal Haasan, calls him ‘efficient’

Rajinikanth also said that the Feb 21 launch of Haasan's party was 'very nice,' and was well organised. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham