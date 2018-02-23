search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Polls for 58 Rajya Sabha seats in 16 states to be held on Mar 23: EC

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2018, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 8:37 pm IST
The EC also announced bypoll to a RS seat from Kerala after MP Veerendra Kumar resigned in December.
The members, whose terms are ending, include union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, J P Nadda, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Ramdas Athawale. (Photo: File)
 The members, whose terms are ending, include union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, J P Nadda, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Ramdas Athawale. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday announced polls to 58 Rajya Sabha seats from 16 states which are falling vacant on April 2. 

The voting will take place on March 23, the EC said. 

 

The members, whose terms are ending, include union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, J P Nadda, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Ramdas Athawale. 

Besides the biennial elections, the EC also announced bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Kerala after MP Veerendra Kumar resigned in December. His term was to end in April, 2022. 

Tags: rajya sabha, rs seats, polls, ec
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Sony's new Xperia XZ2 with Snapdragon 845: Renders leaked

Sony's new Xperia XZ2 (credit: Evan Blass)
 

Video: This veteran actor tried to kiss Mahira or she smartly ducked it? Both react

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in a still from 'Raees.'
 

OnePlus 6 previewed: iPhone X-like notch, dual camera and more

Leaked renders of Oppo R15 (credit: Weibo)
 

Couple together for 65 years die within hours of each other

Couple together for 65 years die within hours of each other holding hands. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rich parents fake own murders to catch son who hired hitman to kill them

Rich parents fake own murders to catch son who hired hitman to kill them. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Unfortunate': Remove mistrust between employees, govt, LG advises Kejriwal

Delhi Police searched Kejriwal's house in connection with the 'assault' of Chief Secretary Prakash. (Photo: PTI/File)

No CCTVs where Delhi chief secy was assaulted: Cops on CM home search

Police personnel outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence during an investigation in relation to the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Appointment of Lokpal in process, meeting on March 1: Centre tells SC

In April 2017, the Supreme Court acting on a writ petition filed by Common Cause asked the Centre to set up the ‘anti-corruption ombudsman’ Lokpal under the 2013 law. (Photo: File)

Delhi chief secy assault: Police seize CCTV hard disk at Kejriwal's home

Delhi Police conduct an investigation in the case of the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K border residents move to safer areas following Pak shelling

Officials said that the fleeing border residents have been put up at makeshift camp established in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Uri town. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham