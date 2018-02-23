search on deccanchronicle.com
PNB case: ED freezes bank deposits, shares worth Rs 44 cr of Nirav Modi

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 1:27 pm IST
ED also seized a huge collection of imported watches from locations linked to billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi.
On Thursday, ED seized deposits, shares and luxury cars worth over Rs 100 crore of Nirav Modi. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has frozen bank deposits and shares worth about Rs 44 crore of the Nirav Modi group, and seized a huge collection of imported watches from locations linked to the billionaire diamantaire.

Officials said they have put freeze orders on bank accounts containing Rs 30 crore and shares worth Rs 13.86 crore of the group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

A huge collection of imported watches, 176 steel almirahs, 158 boxes and 60 other containers have been seized during ED searches at multiple locations linked to the billionaire diamond jewellery designer over last week, they said.

Only on Thursday, the agency seized deposits, shares and luxury cars worth over Rs 100 crore of the businesssman and his group.

Also Read: PNB fraud: From Rolls Royce to Mercedes, ED seizes Nirav Modi's 9 luxury cars​

Nirav Modi, his uncle and Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by the ED and other probe agencies after it recently came to light, following a complaint by the PNB, that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

Also read: ED seizes shares worth Rs 100 crore of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi groups

The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe the case. Both Modi and Choski are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

Tags: nirav modi, pnb fraud case, mehul choksi, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




