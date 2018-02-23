Manual scavenging: Karnataka High Court notice to state, Centre

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Central and state government, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and to the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) following a petition regarding safeguarding the interests of manual scavengers in the state.

The State High Court Legal Services Committee has filed the PIL seeking directions to the respondents to submit a report stating the actions taken by them with regard to the removal of the inhuman practice of manual scavenging and the implementation of 'The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013'.

Overseas students

In an interim order, the High Court permitted students belonging to the Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) category to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) exam for undergraduate engineering courses for the year 2018.