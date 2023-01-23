YSRC to gain complete dominance in legislative council

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSR Congress led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to gain total dominance in AP Legislative Council – an entity that Jagan had once tried to abolish.



The chief minister is chalking out strategies to win all the 23 MLC posts, including seven from MLA quota and nine local bodies quota. The YSRC heading for the 2024 assembly elections under ‘Target 175’ will emerge as a dominant force in the legislative council.



The Telugu Desam that was earlier dominant in the LC will see its strength reduced to four seats. Jagan is planning to give a chance to several leaders as MLCs, mainly those who were not given any posts for the past three years due to various reasons.



According to the reports, 14 MLC posts will become vacant by March 29, seven posts by May 1 and another two posts by July 20 – meaning a total of 23 MLC seats.



At present, YSRC is having a majority in the LC with 25 MLCs while the TD has 15 MLCs, eight are nominated members, PDF has 4, independents 4, BJP one while one seat is vacant.



Among the seats that will become vacant are five YSRC seats, 11 TD seats, two BJP seats and those elected under the MLA quota and those on the governor’s nomination.



With the YSRC having 151 MLAs, four TD MLAs have defected to it, further strengthening it in the assembly. The YSRC also captured 90 per cent of the local bodies. The YSRC is set to not only retain its five seats that will fall vacant but also capture 11 from the TD, two of the BJP and one from the governor’s quota.



The TD, which previously held a majority in the Council, will see its number drop to four members namely Yanamala Rama Krishnudu, P Ashok Babu, D Rama Rao and V Tirumala Naidu. TD general secretary Nara Lokesh along with another ten MLCs are set to retire.

Jagan has announced the party candidates for the MLC elections under the graduates’ quota. The YSRC is contemplating the fielding of its candidates for the teachers’ constituencies as well. The ruling party is expected to capture them due to the overwhelming majority it has been enjoying in the state.



YSRC is likely to continue Pothula Sunitha and Dokka Manikyavaraprasad Rao as MLCs. Sources said it would fill the seats considering the caste equations and adjustments in the constituencies where group politics are at their peak.



The sources said Devineni Avinash from Vijayawada East, Thota Trimurthulu from Mandapeta and Amanchi Krishnamohan from Parchuru were appointed as in-charge of the respective constituencies, Boppana Bhavakumar while Pattabhiramaiah Choudhary and Ravi Ramanatham Babu were assured of nominated posts and have been the front-runners for the MLC posts. The rest of the MLC posts also would be filled by giving a chance to senior leaders.



Thus, the decision to cancel the decision to abolish the Council is helping YSRC leaders to get these posts.

