  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 23 Jan 2023 YSRC to gain complet ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YSRC to gain complete dominance in legislative council

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jan 23, 2023, 12:06 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 12:06 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSR Congress led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to gain total dominance in AP Legislative Council – an entity that Jagan had once tried to abolish.
 
The chief minister is chalking out strategies to win all the 23 MLC posts, including seven from MLA quota and nine local bodies quota. The YSRC heading for the 2024 assembly elections under ‘Target 175’ will emerge as a dominant force in the legislative council.
 
The Telugu Desam that was earlier dominant in the LC will see its strength reduced to four seats. Jagan is planning to give a chance to several leaders as MLCs, mainly those who were not given any posts for the past three years due to various reasons.
 
According to the reports, 14 MLC posts will become vacant by March 29, seven posts by  May 1 and another two posts by  July 20 – meaning a total of 23 MLC seats.
 
At present, YSRC is having a majority in the LC with 25 MLCs while the TD has 15 MLCs, eight are nominated members, PDF has 4, independents 4, BJP one while one seat is vacant.
 
Among the seats that will become vacant are five YSRC seats, 11 TD seats, two BJP seats and those elected under the MLA quota and those on the governor’s nomination.
 
With the YSRC having 151 MLAs, four TD MLAs have defected to it, further strengthening it in the assembly. The YSRC also captured 90 per cent of the local bodies. The YSRC is set to not only retain its five seats that will fall vacant but also capture 11 from the TD, two of the BJP and one from the governor’s quota.
 
The TD, which previously held a majority in the Council, will see its number drop to four members namely Yanamala Rama Krishnudu, P Ashok Babu, D Rama Rao and V Tirumala Naidu. TD general secretary Nara Lokesh along with another ten MLCs are set to retire.

Jagan has announced the party candidates for the MLC elections under the graduates’ quota. The YSRC is contemplating the fielding of its candidates for the teachers’ constituencies as well. The ruling party is expected to capture them due to the overwhelming majority it has been enjoying in the state.
 
YSRC is likely to continue Pothula Sunitha and Dokka Manikyavaraprasad Rao as MLCs. Sources said it would fill the seats considering the caste equations and adjustments in the constituencies where group politics are at their peak.
 
The sources said Devineni Avinash from Vijayawada East, Thota Trimurthulu from Mandapeta and Amanchi Krishnamohan from Parchuru were appointed as in-charge of the respective constituencies, Boppana Bhavakumar while Pattabhiramaiah Choudhary and Ravi Ramanatham Babu were assured of nominated posts and have been the front-runners for the MLC posts. The rest of the MLC posts also would be filled by giving a chance to senior leaders.
 
Thus, the decision to cancel the decision to abolish the Council is helping YSRC leaders to get these posts.  
 

...
Tags: yuvajana shramika rythu congress party, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ap legislative council
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Officials are still evaluating the technologies to be deployed to demolish the building and are awaiting a report from engineering experts. (DC Photo)

GHMC to use diamond cutters to raze Deccan Sports building

Former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu. (DC File Photo)

Take pride in your mother tongue and conserve it: Venkaiah Naidu

Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff. (PTI Photo)

Netaji’s daughter: It’s time to bring home his mortal remains

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao(C). (Photo: @trspartyonline)

KCR masterstroke has Congress in two states in a tizzy



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

360-degree net to tackle terror in J&K soon: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, weeks after twin militant attacks in Rajouri, at Raj Bhavan in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

Air India case: Shankar Mishra takes U-turn in court, says he didnt urinate on woman

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passesnger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

SC to hear AP’s plea on HC staying GO restricting political shows on public roads

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Joshimath could be on razor's edge

A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023.––PTI File Photo

Urination incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India, suspends pilot

The enforcement actions for violation of applicable norms come nearly two months after the incident happened. (DC Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->