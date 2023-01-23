  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 23 Jan 2023 SC to consider setti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to consider setting up 3-judge bench to hear Karnataka Hijab ban row

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2023, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 12:13 pm IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider setting up a three-judge bench to adjudicate the case related to wearing of the Islamic head covering in Karnataka schools following its split verdict.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandarchud, and Justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala, took note of the submissions of senior advocate Meenakshi Arora that an interim order was needed keeping in mind the practical examinations, scheduled for some classes from February 6 in the state.

"This is the headscarf matter. The girls have practical examinations from February 6, 2023 and this matter needs to be listed for interim directions so that they can appear. The practical examinations will be held in government schools," the senior lawyer said, appearing for some students.

"I will examine it. This is a three judge bench matter. We will allot a date," the CJI said.

A two judge bench of the apex court had on October 13, last year delivered opposing verdicts in the hijab controversy, and urged the Chief Justice to constitute an appropriate bench to adjudicate the case that stemmed from a ban on wearing of Islamic head covering in Karnataka schools.

While Justice Hemant Gupta, since retired, had dismissed the appeals challenging the March 15 judgement of the Karnataka High Court which had refused to lift the ban, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia held there will be no restriction on the wearing of hijab anywhere in the schools and colleges of the state.

Permitting a community to wear its religious symbols to schools will be an "antithesis to secularism," Justice Gupta had said, while Justice Dhulia insisted that wearing the Muslim headscarf should simply be a "matter of choice."

With the apex court delivering a split verdict, the high court's judgement still holds the field. However, the split verdict held off a permanent resolution of the row over hijab as both judges suggested placing the matter before a larger bench for adjudication.

On March 15, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students of the Government Pre-University Girls College in Karnataka's Udupi seeking permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms, ruling it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

Several appeals were filed in the apex court against the verdict. 

...
Tags: supreme court of india, karnataka hijab controversy, sc verdict on hijab ban
Location: India, Karnataka


Related Stories

Karnataka govt says ban on hijab will continue in the state
SC gives 1:1 split verdict on Karnataka hijab ban, matter goes to CJI

Latest From Nation

Kottu Satyanarayana said the government is committed to development of temples for Gods and welfare of priests, who are the link between the God and devotee. He underlined that priests play a key role in protecting Sanatana Dharma.––Twitter

AP government respects priests: Deputy CM

Reacting to the hurry shown by officials in taking up the road works, Nagababu hoped authorities take up repairs in a similar manner on all roads in AP, which are in as bad a condition as governance in the state.––Represenational Image+

Road repaired ahead of Jana Sena protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony to name the 21 uninhabited islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra (PVC) recipients, via a video conference from New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 23, (PTI)

PM Modi names 21 unnamed Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande visited units and formations along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

Army Chief General Manoj Pande reviews military preparedness along LAC



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bar Assn writes to Shah to probe 'international conspiracy' angle in BBC documentary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Police force should be tech savy & sensitive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 57th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

360-degree net to tackle terror in J&K soon: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, weeks after twin militant attacks in Rajouri, at Raj Bhavan in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on Joshimath subsidence

Supreme Court (PTI)

PFI forms 'Service Teams', 'Killer Squads' to establish Islamic rule by 2047: NIA

These 'Service Team' members were further trained to assault and kill identified targets on the instructions of senior PFI leaders, said the NIA in the charge sheet. (Representational image:ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->