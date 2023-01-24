  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 23 Jan 2023 National issues to d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

National issues to dominate Telangana Budget session

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:06 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2023, 12:06 am IST
Telangana Assembly (PTI file photo)
 Telangana Assembly (PTI file photo)

HYDERABAD: In its first Budget session of the Telangana Legislature after rebranding the TRS as the BRS to enter national politics, the ruling party is expected to corner the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre on a range of issues including agriculture, irrigation and power.

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, according to party sources, plans to use the session beginning on February 3 to deride the Modi government's "lopsided policies" regarding the Centre's power reforms, financial restrictions on Telangana, curbs on the MNREGA scheme, paddy procurement, unemployment, inflation, privatisation of PSUs, higher fuel prices, among others.

The CM is expected to attack the Modi government about how its "skewed policies,” in addition to harming the irrigation and power sectors, have affected farmers and the agricultural sector. Further, the BRS government would also highlight the Centre's “discrimination” towards Telangana in sanctioning of funds and projects in the last nine years.

The CM announced that a special session of the Assembly will be held in December to expose the "discrimination" of the Centre towards Telangana as well as highlight the financial restrictions the Modi government had imposed on Telangana by cutting loans, which prevented Telangana's growth.

Rao was preoccupied with national politics, the expansion of BRS into other states in December, and the first public meeting in Khammam on January 18 after the party's name change. As a result, the special session of the Assembly was postponed.

However, the CM surprised everyone by scheduling the Assembly session only three days into the Budget session of Parliament, which would get underway on January 31.  It has been a tradition to hold the Assembly Budget session in March since the days of undivided Andhra Pradesh. This tradition was followed even after the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

The Union Budget will be presented in Parliament on February 1. After going through its proposals to get clarity on the state's share in Central taxes and centrally sponsored schemes (CSS), the CM wants to arrive at the actual size of Telangana Budget 2023-24 and present it in the Assembly on February 3, sources said.

The state Budget has been drafted but the CM is awaiting for the Union budget for clarity, and would revise the final Budget figures accordingly.

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samiti (brs), k. chandrashekar rao, narendra modi, khammam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KCR finalises strategy to take on BJP in Telangana Assembly

Latest From Nation

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. — DC Image

Cong seek CS nod for installing Ambedkar statue in Panjagutta

Speculations are rife that former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi is likely to get the whip post. (Photo: Twitter)

Race for Council posts heats up in BRS, whip post likely for Vani Devi

Tollywood actors Sreeleela, Anupama Parameswaran and Siddu Jonnalagada of DJ Tillu fame attended the launch event on the day. (Photo by arrangement)

Vasavi Group launches south India’s largest gated community

An official with the stamps and registration department at the Qutbullahpur SRO said there was no shortage of stamp papers. (DC File Image)

Stamp paper vendors charge exorbitant prices



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi names 21 unnamed Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony to name the 21 uninhabited islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra (PVC) recipients, via a video conference from New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 23, (PTI)

SC to consider setting up 3-judge bench to hear Karnataka Hijab ban row

Supreme Court (PTI)

Bar Assn writes to Shah to probe 'international conspiracy' angle in BBC documentary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Army Chief General Manoj Pande reviews military preparedness along LAC

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande visited units and formations along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->