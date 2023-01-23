Minister Amarnath's chum linked to massive land-grab

VISAKHAPATNAM: Several realtors, some of them linked to the Daspalla landscam, have moved to Anakapalli district and are grabbing government lands, Inam lands, D-patta, hills and gedda poramboke to an extent of over 600 acres in there. State minister Gudivada Amarnath's name is linked to these allegations.

The land under Survey No. 195/2 under Bayyavaram village revenue limits is situated in Vissannapeta area. This is 3.5 km from the National Highway 16 and 35 km from Visakhapatnam.

The process of land grabbing began in mid-2021 but was stalled in September 2022 after intervention of the collector of undivided Visakhapatnam. He had ordered an inquiry. The Lokayukta took up the case suo motu and sought a report from the district administration.

The last registered document was in the name of SR Gopinath Reddy, the designated partner of Assure Estates and Developers and Gavara Corporation chairman Boddeda Prasad, a close confidant of minister Gudivada Amarnath.

The two, together, acquired 6.55 acres in September 2022. The Assure Developers were given the contract for developing the layout and a brochure for sale of plots was released in the name of SRVS Constructions and Multi Trade Ltd of Anakapalli.

When initial complaints of threats to the farmers and flattening of mountains were reported in the local media, the district collector of undivided Visakhapatnam acted on it. On November 5, 2021, he formed a committee with Anakapalli RDO, the assistant director of mines and geology, Anakapalli, and the assistant director of survey and land records and special deputy tahsildar (inams), as its members.

The report has been submitted to the collector but not made public.

A year later, the Lokayukta took up the case suo motu, based on the media reports. Quoting the collector committee’s report, the Lokayukta said the committee found trees were cut, natural water bodies blocked, gravel was transported and lands of Scheduled Castes as also government lands illegally occupied for formation of roads.

The Lokayukta said brochures were published without prior approval of VMRDA for the sale of independent villas in the name of Mount Villas and Vintage Mount Villas Resort with unauthorised layouts to an extent of 403 acres.

The Lokayukta said officials of the revenue, panchayat, mines and geological survey have not taken any action.

Impleading the Anakapalli collector in the case, the Lokayukta sought a report from him whether any land was forcibly purchased from farmers, whether defiant famers’ lands were unofficially blacklisted, whether any assigned and government lands were occupied, whether villas and plots sold without permission from VMRDA and whether these villas and layouts were registered under the provisions of AP Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The Lokayukta asked the collector to submit a report in this regard within two months from the date of issue of the order – October 10, 2022. Sources said the report has not been submitted.

Jana Sena leader from Anakapalli Dulam Gopinath, who submitted a fresh memorandum to the collector seeking the status of committee report on Monday, told Deccan Chronicle that the Gavara Corporation chairman and senior member of the YSRC, Boddeda Prasad, was the main architect of this project.

“Prasad is close to Gudivada Amarnath. Prasad cannot go for such a huge venture without the support of the minister,’’ Gopinath said.

Prasad and his group are threatening the famers as also officials to make way for their project, the JS leader said.

He said Kasmkota tahsildar Battula Sudhakar was also playing a key role in this project. “Way back in November 5, 2021, the director general of ACB had asked the revenue authorities to transfer Sudhakar out of Kasimkota but he is still continuing in the office with the blessings of the minister,” Gopinath said.