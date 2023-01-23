Jagan asks officials to ensure quality in road works

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the roads and buildings department to repair the damaged roads or lay new roads to ensure that they would remain in good shape for a minimum of seven years.

“Do this by taking up each Assembly segment as a unit,” the Chief Minister said while chairing a high- level review meeting on the R&B department with the deputy CMs Muthyala Naidu (panchayat raj), Rajanna Dora (tribal welfare) and R&B minister Ramalingeswara Reddy as also senior officials at his camp office on Monday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined the need to ensure quality in repairing the damaged roads and in laying new roads so that they would not require any repair for two years.

Officials told the CM that some patches of roads located in parts of East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts were getting damaged and even getting subsided due to the nature of the soil and also due to the movement of heavy vehicles. They suggested use of full-depth reclamation technology for roads to make them strong and last for long.

The CM gave the green signal for use of new technology even if it cost more money. Try it on a 1,000-km distance in the first phase, he said and asked the officials to complete this specific work by June or July.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to complete the pending works on bridges. He wanted them to pay special attention to complete the works on the Kadapa-Bengaluru railway lines as also the works for the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram road.

Referring to the Nadu-Nadu programme, the CM asked the officials to take pictures of roads before and after the repair works and place them before the people, so that they could notice the difference. He expressed concern over the negative publicity despite spending a lot of money to repair the damaged roads.

Post the details of the developmental works being taken up on your websites to make people aware about the works being done under the Nadu-Nadu programme.

The Chief Minister launched the APCM MS app meant for keeping track of the road repair works in towns and cities. “If anyone finds roads in a bad condition, they can take photos and upload them in this app along with the geo-coordinates so that a complaint would be registered and action taken,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said a command and control room for regular monitoring of complaints on roads must be set up. “Officials must carry out repair works to damaged roads within 60 days from the date of receipt of complaint from the citizens,” he said.