Nation, Current Affairs

HC raps senior bureaucrat Ronald Ross for ignoring orders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2023, 7:47 am IST
 The Telangana High Court. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, on Monday pulled up the state administration for not following the court orders and creating unnecessary litigation and rendering the life of citizens miserable.

While dealing with a contempt case petition related to allowing engineers with BEd qualification for teaching posts, the court rebuked Ronald Ross, chairman of Telangana Residential Educational Institution Recruitment Board (TREI-RB). It ordered his personal appearance on February 27.

The court expressed displeasure over his negligence in filing a review petition and blaming the court, despite the order of court being based on the regulations set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The TREI-RB had rejected applications by engineers with a BEd degree for trained graduate teachers (TGT) positions in residential educational societies.

Challenging it, several candidates filed writ petitions before the High Court. A single judge bench ruled that as per the regulations issued by the NCTE in 2014, the petitioners were eligible for TGT posts.

Challenging the order, the TREI-RB filed an appeal before the division bench, which upheld the single judge's decision. As the court orders were not implemented, the candidates filed contempt cases.

The division bench observed  “We can't allow the officers utilising all amenities, enjoying lavish lives, and making the poor petitioners to run from pillar to post because of needless litigations.”

Tags: telangana high court, ujjal bhuyan, ronald ross, telangana residential educational institution recruitment board
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


