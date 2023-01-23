  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 23 Jan 2023 DA of state govt emp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DA of state govt employees, pensioners hiked by 2.73% in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2023, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 11:53 pm IST
As per norms, DA has to be revised once in six months. (Representational Photo: DC)
 As per norms, DA has to be revised once in six months. (Representational Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday enhanced dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners by 2.73 per cent with effect from July 1 last year. The DA has been hiked from 17.29 per cent to 20.02 per cent, said finance minister T. Harish Rao. He said the finance department has issued GO No.9 towards this.

Rao stated that this decision would benefit 4.40 lakh employees and 2.88 lakh pensioners.

As per norms, DA has to be revised once in six months. However, there had been no revision since July last year.

Normally, states revise the DA rates within two weeks after the Centre revising the figure for its employees and pensioners. The Centre does it promptly once in six months.

While expressing their happiness, employees’ unions urged the state government to clear two DA arrears.

...
Tags: dearness allowance, government employees, telangana government employees, employee benefits
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. — DC Image

Cong seek CS nod for installing Ambedkar statue in Panjagutta

Speculations are rife that former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi is likely to get the whip post. (Photo: Twitter)

Race for Council posts heats up in BRS, whip post likely for Vani Devi

Tollywood actors Sreeleela, Anupama Parameswaran and Siddu Jonnalagada of DJ Tillu fame attended the launch event on the day. (Photo by arrangement)

Vasavi Group launches south India’s largest gated community

An official with the stamps and registration department at the Qutbullahpur SRO said there was no shortage of stamp papers. (DC File Image)

Stamp paper vendors charge exorbitant prices



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi names 21 unnamed Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony to name the 21 uninhabited islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra (PVC) recipients, via a video conference from New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 23, (PTI)

SC to consider setting up 3-judge bench to hear Karnataka Hijab ban row

Supreme Court (PTI)

Bar Assn writes to Shah to probe 'international conspiracy' angle in BBC documentary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Army Chief General Manoj Pande reviews military preparedness along LAC

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande visited units and formations along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->