DA of state govt employees, pensioners hiked by 2.73% in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday enhanced dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners by 2.73 per cent with effect from July 1 last year. The DA has been hiked from 17.29 per cent to 20.02 per cent, said finance minister T. Harish Rao. He said the finance department has issued GO No.9 towards this.

Rao stated that this decision would benefit 4.40 lakh employees and 2.88 lakh pensioners.

As per norms, DA has to be revised once in six months. However, there had been no revision since July last year.

Normally, states revise the DA rates within two weeks after the Centre revising the figure for its employees and pensioners. The Centre does it promptly once in six months.

While expressing their happiness, employees’ unions urged the state government to clear two DA arrears.