Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2023, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 1:40 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
New Delhi: Expressing his concerns at the mass layoffs across several tech firms, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked the centre to assess the situation in the country and take right steps.

Several multi nationals have retrenched in the recent past leading to job cuts in the US and other countries.

"The youths are being retrenched in large numbers from the IT Sector. The Central government must review the Indian situation and take right steps," Kejriwal said in a Hindi tweet.

Earlier this month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the company will lay off 10,000 workers, about five per cent of its total workforce, terming it a hard choice the tech giant had to make to remain a "consequential company" amid global economic uncertainties.

Microsoft is the latest firm after Facebook and Amazon to cut jobs as the bloodbath in the technology sector continues in 2023.

Describing the current times as a period of "significant change," Indian-origin Nadella said customers who ramped up their digital spend during the Covid-19 pandemic, are now optimising it to do more with less.

Tags: delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal, massive layoff, job cuts, pandemic crisis, multinational companies, tech firms
