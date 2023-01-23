  
Nation, Current Affairs

Army Chief General Manoj Pande reviews military preparedness along LAC

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2023, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 12:18 pm IST
Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande visited units and formations along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)
 Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande visited units and formations along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

Arunachal Pradesh: Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande visited units and formations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. Army Chief Pande was briefed on operational preparedness and security situation at LAC along Arunachal Pradesh

"CoAS complimented troops for maintaining sharp vigil and also exhorted all to continue working with same zeal and devotion," officials said on Monday.

General Pande's visit came over a month after a clash between Indian and Chinese troops on the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.

In December, the Indian Army in a statement said: "On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides."

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

Along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, claim sources.

...
Tags: tawang clash, chief of army staff, army chief general manoj pande
Location: India, Arunachal Pradesh


