Nation Current Affairs 23 Jan 2021 SSC exams in Telanga ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SSC exams in Telangana to begin from May 17

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 24, 2021, 4:44 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2021, 4:44 am IST
Schools will reopen for Classes IX and X on February 1 and will have 89 working days with the last working day on May 26
The parents body Hyderabad School Parents Association has urged the government to simplify the process of examination by limiting the syllabus to 50 per cent instead of the 30 per cent that has been announced. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 The parents body Hyderabad School Parents Association has urged the government to simplify the process of examination by limiting the syllabus to 50 per cent instead of the 30 per cent that has been announced. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Hyderabad: SSC exams will be conducted from May 17 to 26, according to the education department which released the academic calendar for the year 2020-21 here on Saturday.

Schools will reopen for Classes IX and X on February 1 and will have 89 working days with the last working day on May 26. During this time they are expected to cover, or revise, 70 per cent of the syllabus, which will be the portion of the board exams. Schools will go on summer vacation from May 27 to June 13.

 

According to the academic calendar, the Formative Assessment 1 (FA1) should be completed by March 15 and FA2 by April 15. The summative assessment will be done from May 7 to 13.

Students will have project work and assignments comprising 30 per cent of the syllabus to be completed at home under the guidance of teachers and parents. This syllabus will not be part of internal assessments and year-end summative assessment/board examinations. The remaining 70 per cent syllabus will be taught in schools and online.

The schools will operate from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm in other districts, while in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the timings will be from 8.45 am to 4 pm. Online/digital classes for Class 10 will be held from 10 am to 11 am and for Class 9 from 4 pm to 5 pm.

 

A total of 204 working days including 115 days from September 1, 2020, to January 30, 2021 (online/digital classes) and 89 days from February 1 to May 26 (offline and online classes) have been calculated by the department for the academic year.

Attendance will not be mandatory at school, which will seek written consent from parents. Students willing to study from home with the consent of the parent may be allowed to do so, the academic calendar said.

According to the calendar, SMC and parents’ meetings are mandatory to be conducted before reopening of the schools to create awareness on Covid-19, immunity development, mental health and hygiene, physical distancing and precautions to be taken after reopening of the schools.

 

The schools have been directed to organise regular health check-up of students. The headmasters need to keep phone numbers of the nearest primary health centre or any reliable medical facility, which can be contacted in case of medical emergency. Schools have been instructed to arrange isolation rooms for staff/students having symptoms of COVID-19.

“In case, the child has or develop symptoms (of Covid-19), the parents should be contacted and transport should be arranged to send the child back to their residence with a proper escort,” it read.

 

The parents body Hyderabad School Parents Association has urged the government to simplify the process of examination by limiting the syllabus to 50 per cent instead of the 30 per cent that has been announced. They said that the government should provide study material in the form of video lessons, exercises and Q&A type worksheets to the students.

...
Tags: ssc exams in telangana, ssc exams from may 17
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

K.T. Rama Rao has instructed officials to take up the Tank Bund beautification works and complete them on a war-footing. (DC Photo: Surenderreddy Singireddy)

A resplendent Tank Bund all set to captivate Hyderabadis

Maintaining that the SEC has no funds or manpower, Ramesh Kumar said the commission is still committed to conducting the elections, so that it can discharge its constitutional responsibility. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

SEC says 3.6 lakh first-time voters will miss chance to vote in AP GP polls

Association president Chandrasekhar Reddy said AP government employees have risked their lives to control Coronavirus. Instead of appreciating them, the SEC is threatening to terminate and suspend employees in case they oppose the polls. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Employees warn of boycotting election duties in Andhra Pradesh

Turmeric farmers arguing with Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind in meeting at Chowtpally village in Kammarpally mandal on Saturday. —By arrangement

Nizamabad Turmeric farmers set deadline to MP Arvind to resign



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court won’t restrain kisan tractor rally

The court also turned down a plea by the attorney-general and solicitor-general to keep the application pending and consider it on January 25 depending on the situation. (Photo:PTI)

Fire breaks out at Pune's Serum Institute

Smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The facility had rolled out its Covishield vaccine for the first phase of COVID vaccination drive that began on Jan 16 (PTI)

Cold wave sweeps Kashmir; several places record sub-zero temps

Tourist ride a shikara along a frozen part of the Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Kashmir Valley is reeling under severe cold, as Srinagar recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the city after 29 years. (PTI)

Farm talks stuck after 9 rounds, next round on January 19

The next round of talks has been scheduled on Tuesday, January 19, the day when the Supreme Court-appointed committee was due to start its consultations with stakeholders to end the impasse. (Photo:PTI)

Karnataka to inoculate Airport staff on priority basis

Respective district Health and Family Welfare officers have been asked to ensure that all the staff members at Airports received the COVID-19 vaccine as per the existing protocol. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham