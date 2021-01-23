SEC invokes plenary powers, orders removal of nine 'tainted' officers in AP

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar issued instructions here on Friday for removal of these officers so as to conduct polls in a free and fair manner.

Vijayawada: The State Election Commission has invoked its plenary powers under Article 243 (K) read with Article 324 to remove nine ‘tainted’ officers who had ‘failed’ to prevent aberrations in the form of election-related incidents or poll-related violence.

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar issued instructions here on Friday for removal of these officers so as to conduct polls in a free and fair manner. SEC said he acted as the state government did not respond to his repeated requests to remove the tainted officers.

The SEC said that continuance of such poll-tainted officers in the posts would send a wrong signal to the public. Their “partisan conduct” would be counterproductive for conduct of free and fair polls, he said, and the “affected public would be demoralised.”

He stated that these officers should handover their charge and exit forthwith. He asked collectors from Chittoor and Guntur districts to hand over their charges to joint collectors and asked Tirupati Urban SP to hand over his charge to SP, Chittoor.

The SEC said the Chief Secretary should send a panel of three names of suitable officers as replacements for the collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts and the SP of Tirupati Urban. The names thus proposed should have vigilance clearance.

In case of subordinate police officers, the director general of police should send a panel of names and proposal to the SEC for replacement of those who are now transferred out.

The officers to be removed included, apart from the two district collectors and the SP, the Dy SP, Palamaneru who, since promoted as additional SP, shall be barred from poll related work; Deputy SP of Srikalahasti and circle inspectors of Macharla, Punganur, Rayadurgam and Tadiparti.