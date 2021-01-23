Nation Current Affairs 23 Jan 2021 Karnataka to inocula ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka to inoculate Airport staff on priority basis

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2021, 7:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2021, 7:19 pm IST
The government said staff members at all airports across the state are considered as frontline workers of COVID-19
Respective district Health and Family Welfare officers have been asked to ensure that all the staff members at Airports received the COVID-19 vaccine as per the existing protocol. (Representational Image/AFP)
 Respective district Health and Family Welfare officers have been asked to ensure that all the staff members at Airports received the COVID-19 vaccine as per the existing protocol. (Representational Image/AFP)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government said staff members at all airports across the state are considered as frontline workers of COVID-19 and are permitted for vaccination against the virus on priority basis.

Commissioner Health and Family Welfare Service, Government of Karnataka issued a circular to this effect on Friday.

 

The circular asks respective district Health and Family Welfare officers to make necessary arrangements for the same.

They have been asked to ensure that all the staff members at Airports received the COVID-19 vaccine as per the existing protocol.

Authorities at Kempegowda International Airport KIAL, Bengaluru and Mangaluru International Airport, also at Belagavi, Hubbali -Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Bidar have also been intimated about the same.

...
Tags: karnataka airport workers, covid vaccine karnataka, priority group
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: AFP )

SEC issues notification for gram panchayat elections in AP

A file picture of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee ( Image source: PTI )

Mamata declines to speak at Netaji event after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets party workers during his election campaign, in Coimbatore, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi hits campaign trail in Tamil Nadu, targets PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujarat CM announces body cameras for policemen

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Image Source: Instagram )

Supreme Court won’t restrain kisan tractor rally

The court also turned down a plea by the attorney-general and solicitor-general to keep the application pending and consider it on January 25 depending on the situation. (Photo:PTI)

Centre issues Letter of Comfort to Bharat Biotech for 45 lakh doses of Covaxin

A health worker receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a government Hospital in Mumbai, India. (AP)

Ashok Gajapati’s donation for Lord Rama idol rejected

P Ashok Gajapati Raju (DC/file photo)

Fire breaks out at Pune's Serum Institute

Smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The facility had rolled out its Covishield vaccine for the first phase of COVID vaccination drive that began on Jan 16 (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham