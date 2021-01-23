CM Jagan assures 24x7 unlimited internet in all villages

Jagn told officials to focus on developing an internet system with non-destructive cables, which can neither be cut nor disturbed. (Photo:PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is making all efforts to provide unlimited and uninterrupted internet connectivity across all villages.

Towards this, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to prepare an action plan for establishing such a network in villages and an internet library at network point to facilitate work-from-home.

During a review meeting on internet connections in villages and providing laptops under the Amma Vodi scheme, held here on Friday, he instructed officials to aim at providing uninterrupted internet services at desired connection plans for rural areas. He told them to focus on developing an internet system with non-destructive cables, which can neither be cut nor disturbed. He said that from the village network points, they must ensure house to house internet even in YSR Jagananna colonies.

Reddy said that the idea was to lay an underground cable from HT line to the substation and from the substation to village panchayats. He directed the authorities to provide any capacity connection for the customers by establishing a proper system at the panchayat level.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the provision of laptops to the beneficiaries of Amma Vodi and Vasati Devena scheme that have been opted in lieu of financial assistance. He stated that those, who are studying in standard nine to 12, can opt for a laptop instead of financial assistance from next year. He directed the officials to think of giving laptops with more specifications to fully cater to the needs of students pursuing engineering and other technical courses. He said if the laptop is damaged, it should be handed over to the ward and village secretariats. The pieces have to either be repaired within a week or replaced. For this, he directed the officials to keep the warranty for three years instead of one year.

Industries, commerce & IT minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy, special chief secretary R. Karikal Valaven, housing principal secretary Ajay Jain, AP Transco CMD Nagulapalli Srikanth, AP Fibernet chairman P. Gautam Reddy, AP Fibernet MD M. Madhusudhan Reddy and other senior officials were present.