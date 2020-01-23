Nation Current Affairs 23 Jan 2020 Rift between Governo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rift between Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Kerala govt set to widen

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Jan 23, 2020, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2020, 1:42 am IST
Khan had termed the decision unlawful as the government had not informed him about the decision to file suit in the apex court.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stage is set for next round of confrontation between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the state government.

Cabinet has approved draft of Governor’s address for the budget session of the State Legislative Assembly beginning on January 29 in which the government has explained its opposition to Centre’s decisions on Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

 

The address contains issues on which Governor has serious differences with the state government. Over past couple of weeks the Governor has come out in the open on many occasions against the government, even terming its decision to file a suit in Supreme Court against CAA as “unlawful.”

Khan had termed the decision unlawful as the government had not informed him about the decision to file suit in the apex court.

According to him it was violation of Rules of Business of the Government.

The clause 34(2) of rules of Business of the Government has clearly listed the classes of cases which needs to be submitted to the Governor for approval before taking a decision.

These classes of cases include cases pertaining to relations of the state government and government of India, the Supreme Court and high court.

Sources said considering the serious differences on these issues, the Governor has the option of sending back the draft to the Government and seek changes. But Cabinet can accept or reject the suggestions and go ahead with the original draft.

In such a situation the Governor can skip the portions which are against CAA and the central government while delivering the address on the first day of the budget session.

All eyes are now set on the Governor’s reaction to the address .

The government’s stand had received support from unexpected quarters on Tuesday. Former Governor P. Sathasivam had stated that there was no need to send a file or get permission from the Raj Bhavan for important government decisions.

However, being the first citizen of the state normally any elected government is supposed to apprise him of such decisions.

Tags: arif mohammad khan, caa
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


