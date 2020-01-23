Prashant Kishor dares Amit Shah to implement CAA

Patna: JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor on Wednesday challenged Union home minister Amit Shah to implement the CAA and NRC in the “chronology” that was announced to the nation.

Prashant Kishor’s tweet is significant as Amit Shah, during a public meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday said that the CAA would be implemented despite ongoing nationwide protests.

“Being dismissive of citizens dissent couldn’t be the sign of the strength of any government. If you don’t care for those protesting against CAA-NPR, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA and NPR in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation”, JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor said in a strongly worded tweet on Wednesday.

Reports also suggest that Kishor in his tweet was referring to Amit Shah’s earlier statement in which he had claimed that CAA would be implemented first followed by the NRC.

In a hard-hitting reply to Prashant Kishor’s tweet BJP state unit spokesperson Nikhil Anand Said, “He has all the right to disagree but selective propaganda on religious lines to suit the Congress-style politics of Muslim appeasement must not be encouraged. The Gazette notification to start the process of NPR and implement CAA is published and won’t be taken back”.

Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma, two prominent JD(U) leaders, have been raising questions on the CAA-NPR-NRC. On Tuesday Pavan K. Varma sought “ideological clarity” from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over party’s alliance with BJP in Delhi.

JD(U) leaders in Patna told this newspaper that regular tweets and statements by both the leaders may cause a dent to the NDA during Assembly elections which is scheduled to be held in October- November this year.

The state unit leaders also hinted that the party may initiate stern action against “such leaders who have been defying party’s official stand on issues like supporting the CAA in the parliament and forming an alliance with the BJP in Delhi”.

Both Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma have already been dropped from the list of campaigners for the Delhi assembly elections which is scheduled in February.