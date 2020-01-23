Police complaint against Soni Razdan

NEW DELHI: A police complaint has been filled in Delhi on Wednesday against actor Soni Razdan for her controversial remark on Afzal Guru.

Advocate Rajeev Kumar Shrivastav, practicing at Supreme Court, filed a complaint at Tilak Marg police station in Delhi against Razdan’s “provocative” tweet that the executed Kashmiri terrorist Mohammad Afzal Guru was made a “scapegoat” for the attack on Parliament.

“Soni Razdan has been playing with the sentiments of Indian citizens for cheap publicity and it is really condemnable,” Kumar said in his letter to the police seeking her apology.

“This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent? This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat,” Razdan had tweeted.

Afzal Guru was given capital punishment for his role in the attack on Parliament.

Five armed terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba tried to gain access to the Parliament House and gunned down nine security personnel in December 2001.

The terrorists were also shot down by security personnel.