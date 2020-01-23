Nation Current Affairs 23 Jan 2020 COS moving away from ...
COS moving away from country: Sanjaya Baru

The Economic Summit, jointly organised by the Centre for East and North East Regional Studies, Kolkata and the Bengal Chamber in the city.
Sanjaya Baru.
Kolkata: Criticising the Narendra Modi government’s industrial policy, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru on Wednesday observed that Indian companies’ exodus from the soil for ventures under a “business environment” in Bangladesh have been ushering a rapid industrialisation in the neighbouring country.

“Our global competitiveness is still not adequate. And doing business in India despite of the government of the day say about ‘Ease of Business’ etc is not as easy as doing business anywhere else. Forget Japan, Korea, Taiwan or even Singapore,” he said at Eastern Union.

 

Baru pointed out, “Look at Bangladesh which is witnessing a rapid industrialisation than India. More and more business from India are now setting up production bases in Bangladesh. What is Bangladesh doing that we are not doing? It is creating an environment for business,” he said.

He lamented, “However despite 30 years of reform from 1991 when Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh began the programme of opening up the economy, we are still in a situation where the Indian business does not enjoy a level-playing field. We lag behind almost all countries in the east in terms of different categories of education including technical and vocational.”

