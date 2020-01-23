Nation Current Affairs 23 Jan 2020 Centre wants new rul ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre wants new rules for speedy hanging of death row convicts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 23, 2020, 1:32 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2020, 1:32 am IST
The Centre’s petition comes amid anger over the delay in the Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging.
Supreme Court.
 Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its “convict centric” guidelines in death sentence cases to “victim centric” as it sought shorter, tighter deadlines for hanging convicts after their death warrant has been issued.

Arguing that the current rules are skewed towards the convicts and allowed them to “play with the law and delay execution,” the Centre said in its petition that once a death warrant has been issued, the death row convicts should have seven days’ time to file mercy petitions to the President. And once that is rejected, the convict should be executed within seven days, and not 14 days.

 

The Centre’s petition comes amid anger over the delay in the Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging.

Seeking shortening of period between the rejection of the mercy petition and the execution of death sentence, the Centre has sought the modification of top court’s January 21, 2014, guidelines which said that there would be a gap of minimum 14 days between the rejection of the mercy petition by the President and the execution of death sentence.

The Centre’s application said that all the guidelines are “accused centric” and do not take into account the “irreparable mental trauma, agony, upheaval and derangement of the victims and their family members, the collective conscience of the nation and the deterrent effect which the capital punishment intends to make.”

It added that the need of the hour is to lay down guidelines in the interest of the victims instead of keeping the rights of the convicts in mind.

The application also says those convicted of heinous crimes take shelter of Article 21 (right to life) and take the “judicial process for a ride.”

Of the 11 guidelines issued by the top court on January 21, 2014, one said that there would be a minimum of 14-days’ notice for execution.

The guideline sought to be modified says, “It is necessary that a minimum period of 14 days be stipulated between the receipt of communication of the rejection of the mercy petition and the scheduled date of execution for the following reasons: It allows the prisoner to prepare himself mentally for execution, to make his peace with god, prepare his will and settle other earthly affairs and have a last and final meeting with his family members.”

...
Tags: supreme court, death sentence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Telugu Desam writes to Guv over rules

Tammineni Sitaram.

AP passes resolution to probe insider trading

N. Chandrababu Naidu.

3C Bills put off 3 months

K. Lakshman.

BJP sees TRS cheat in elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Officials advise students in China to stay put

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is concerned that these medical students will be a mode of transmission of coronavirus to India.

Mamata Govt mulls resolution against CAA in Bengal Assembly on Jan 27

Mamata Banerjee

As part of Gaganyaan, first unmanned mission this December: ISRO

ISRO is in talks with NASA and other space agencies and industries on how it can collaborate on human space flight and learn from their experience. (Representative Image | NASA)

Pakistan, 'even America' are theocratic states, India is secular: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dabs a religious tikka on the 51st K9 VAJRA-T Gun, flagging it off from the L&T Armoured System Complex in Hazira, Gujarat on Thursday, January 16, 2020 (Photo | PTI)

SC won't stay CAA, seeks Centre's reply in 3 weeks

The Supreme Court of India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham